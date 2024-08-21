Book Discussions to Highlight Rivers of the Eastern Shore

Calling all readers! This fall, ShoreRivers is offering two free opportunities to take an immersive journey into the history of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, exploring the role its rivers play in our way of life — then, now, and in the future.

Scheduled for September 17 and October 17, this pair of special book discussions will feature the second edition of Hulbert Footner’s Rivers of the Eastern Shore, with a foreword by Tom Horton. Each session will be facilitated by special guests Dennis Forney, publisher emeritus of the Cape Gazette in Lewes, DE; and Karen Footner, granddaughter of the book’s author.

As summarized by Shiffer Publishing, Footner’s book tells the captivating story of Maryland’s Eastern Shore through colorful narratives of 17 fascinating rivers. Starting from the arrival of European settlers and their encounters with Indigenous people, Footner’s story continues through the early 20th century. Each river has its own unique story, character, and beauty, lovingly detailed during his travels. Footner writes in vivid, glowing prose about the Eastern Shore’s people, customs, towns, and houses. He delves into its politics, economics, and rich history, covering events from the American Revolution, War of 1812, and Civil War, to the trade of enslaved Africans and the oyster wars.

The first presentation, from 2–4pm on Thursday, September 17, will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown. Hosted in partnership with the Historical Society of Kent County, this discussion will focus on the Chester and Sassafras chapters of the book and feature Chester Riverkeeper Annie Richards and Sassafras Riverkeeper Zack Kelleher.

The second is scheduled for 2–4pm on Thursday, October 17, and will be held at the Eastern Shore Conservation Center in Easton. The discussion for this session will focus on the Choptank, Miles, and Wye river chapters and feature Choptank Riverkeeper Matt Pluta and Miles-Wye Riverkeeper Ben Ford.

Copies of Rivers of the Eastern Shore, which were generously donated to the organization by Bill Birkhead, are available for purchase at ShoreRivers’ Easton office (114 S. Washington Street, Suite 301). The Bookplate in Chestertown (112 S. Cross Street, Suite D) also has copies available for purchase. To learn more, visit shorerivers.org/events.