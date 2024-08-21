Compass Offers Fall Volunteer Training

Compass will be offering their three-day training session for any individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer.

The training session is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. October 4, 11, and 18th. The training will be held at our Barnette Center’s Conference room located at 255 Comet Dr. Centreville, MD 21617. Volunteers provide company for patients, relieve the primary caregiver for a short period of time, assist with administration duties, or grief services. We are always looking for Veterans to assist with our We Honor Veterans program.

“Most often, patient volunteers give companionship to patients by reading, playing cards, or just watching television with them. They also give caregivers a chance to have a much- needed break to tend to other responsibilities.” said Robyn Affron, volunteer manager at Compass. “Occasionally our patients need some gardening or laundry done, or a quick errand run. Our volunteers provide the added support that our patients and families need during what can be an overwhelming time.”

Topics taught during the training will include an overview of hospice, the process of dying, spiritual care and its place in hospice care, the stages of grief, effective communications techniques, family dynamics, stress management and self-care for caregivers.

Compass relies on more than 200 volunteers of all ages to support its mission, and these individuals volunteer their time in a variety of ways. In addition to patient care volunteers, Compass is currently seeking volunteers for Compass Closet (formerly Estate Treasures), their upscale retail shop whose proceeds help cover uncompensated patient care. Whatever your motivation to volunteer, there is a place for you at Compass.

To register or find out more information about becoming a volunteer for Compass, contact Robyn Affron at 443-262-4112 or [email protected]. Please register no later than September 27.