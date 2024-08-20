Chesapeake Community Development Welcomes Director of Construction Management

Chesapeake Community Development, a community development corporation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gavin Daniels as the Director of Construction Management. Gavin brings a wealth of experience to this role, where he will oversee all construction and renovation projects.
“Gavin’s extensive construction and management experience will be critical as we continue to identify opportunities and grow the number of developments in our pipeline,” said Jonathon Rondeau, President & CEO, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region. “His leadership will drive our projects forward and support our mission to create vibrant, inclusive communities.”
In his role, Gavin will lead a team of project managers, coordinators, and consultants to manage all design and construction activities, including affordable and market-rate housing, mixed-use facilities, and corporate office projects. Gavin will play a critical role in all our upcoming projects, including the final stages of the development of Port Street Commons, due to be complete in November, as well as Easton Crossing, The Laura House, and Silo Square.
Gavin is an experienced architectural design professional with almost 25 years of experience in the architectural, engineering, real estate, and construction industries. He has worked at Wingate Hughes Architects in Washington, DC, for the last 14 years and is ready to bring his strategic approach, creativity, and consulting knowledge to Chesapeake Community Development.
About Chesapeake Community Development
Chesapeake Community Development is a community development organization that works to create inclusive communities in Anne Arundel County and throughout the Eastern Shore. Through partnerships and investment in local infrastructure, Chesapeake Community Development is creating properties where services, affordable and market-rate housing, retail, and green spaces flow seamlessly throughout one location. Learn more at https://ccdmaryland.org/ .
About The Arc Central Chesapeake Region
The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc) is a dynamic, regional organization providing person-centered support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live, work, and connect with their communities. We advocate for equity and access for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live self-determined lives and foster opportunities towards self-sufficiency. To learn more, visit www.thearcccr.org.
