Historic Maryland Inn Promotes a New “Brand” of Hospitality with a Full Slate of Fall Experiential Events

“We’ve spent the last four years enhancing the grounds and guest rooms here at the inn. And it’s culminated in a new brand — Brampton 1860. We’re no longer just a luxurious place to lay your head to rest. We’re a place to experience life and create lasting memories. Come and make some memories yourself,” is the message coming from proprietors Hilari and Dave Rinehart, regarding the rebranding of their historic inn into not just a place to stay, but a place for getaways of all sorts.

Brampton 1860 will celebrate with a Fall of firsts as they roll out what will become an annual calendar of events open to the public. Building on their already popular dinner series, Dining Under the Stars, the couple intend to keep their guests and the community-at-large engaged with afternoon and evening getaways for those who are looking for experiential events curated to please not just the palate, but all the senses with their “micro-getaways” for the mind, body, and soul.

Tickets for their First-Ever Oktoberfest event to be held Sunday, October 6th are currently available for purchase through their website. This day of festivities and feasting is described as… “an afternoon dedicated to all things German,” where you can dance away your stress to the traditional tunes of a German band, take a horse-drawn hay ride around the beautiful grounds, explore the treasures created by talented artisans, sip some stein-worthy brews, and savor tasty, smokin’ brats, and authentic fresh-baked pretzels.

Prior to the Oktoberfest event, Brampton 1860 will also be hosting an Open House on Sunday, September 8th to introduce the Inn to anyone with a passion for history, and those interesting in securing this Select Registry™ venue for their own special occasion. A tour of the Inn and grounds will be provided, as well as some light refreshments.

In addition, the Brampton 1860 year-end calendar will continue to highlight curated dining experiences, upscale afternoon teas, hands-on art and craft-related gatherings, and a plethora of holiday-centric happenings around Thanksgiving and Christmas themes.

Tickets are currently available through their website, at bramptoninn.com, for the following “micro-getaways.”

Elegant Afternoon Tea: August 25, September 22 and October 27, 2024. Seating begins at 2 p.m.

Ship-to-Shore Dining Experience with Chester River Packet Company: September 3 and October 1, 2024 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Dining Under the Stars Dinner: September 17 and October 15, 2024 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

A member of Select Registry™, Distinguished Inns of North America, Brampton 1860 is situated on 35 acres of meticulously cared-for gardens and pastoral landscape surrounded by forest and curated to provide an upscale, boutique lodging and event experience just minutes from Chestertown’s Arts and Entertainment District and numerous Eastern Shore attractions.

Brampton 1860 is located at 25227 Chestertown Rd., Chestertown. For additional information and tickets for scheduled events, please visit bramptoninn.com, or call 410.778.1860.