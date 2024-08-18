Bookplate Author Event: Jean Burgess’ “That Summer She Found Her Voice: A Retro Novel”

The Bookplate is continuing their 2024 season of author events on August 28th with Jean Burgess, of the Eastern Shore Writers’ Association, and her debut novel, “That Summer She Found Her Voice”. Guests are welcome to join Jean and the Bookplate staff in the back room at The Kitchen and Pub at The Imperial for a presentation and book signing.

Set against a backdrop of the 1970’s Baltimore music scene, That Summer She Found Her Voice: A Retro Novel tells the story of 23-year-old Margie Stevens as she pulls herself out of a spiraling, heartbreak-induced depression and begins a personal journey of discovery. Clarifying her own views on emerging feminism, social injustice, and personal spirituality – all while touring across the country as a singer in King Vido’s Swing Band – Margie encounters sexist and moral challenges that cause her to question her future path.

“…a memorable saga of self-discovery, social transformation, and career-changing paradigms…” Jean Burgess creates a memorable saga of self-discovery, social transformation, and career-changing paradigms in That Summer She Found Her Voice. These explore more than one girl’s evolutionary process, but also the changes buffeting America. – Midwest Book Review

Jean Burgess is an author, editor, playwright, and former theatre educator. She writes both nonfiction and fiction, enjoys presenting writing workshops and presentations, and volunteers as a facilitator with a local Teen Writing Club. Her professional memberships include the Eastern Shore Writers’ Association, the Maryland Writers’ Association, and the Authors Guild. Jean holds a Masters in Theatre from Northwestern University and Ph.D. in Educational Theatre from New York University.

For more event details, or to reserve your seats, contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. These events are free and open to the public, but reservations are recommended. The Kitchen is located at 208 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland. The Bookplate will continue their event series with Palestinian American author Susan Muaddi Darraj on Wednesday, September 11th at The Kitchen and Pub at The Imperial.