Health Education Classes Expand in Chestertown

Several new health education classes will be offered this year thanks to the Rural Health Care Transformation initiative at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center (UM SMC) at Chestertown. UM SMC at Chestertown is part of UM Shore Regional Health, a member organization of University of Maryland Medical System.

“We are excited to expand the educational opportunities we offer to help residents of Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties maintain their best health and safety as they go about their daily lives,” said Sandra Wilson-Hypes, Health Educator at the Chestertown hospital. “Some classes are offered online as well as in person, and nearly all are free of charge.”

The new class offerings include: Safeguarding Seniors – Recognizing and Reporting Elder Abuse and Neglect; Heart Smart -Taking Control of your Cardiovascular Health; Organize Your Health (taught by the Shore Community Outreach Team); Saving Little Lives – Pediatric CPR for Community Heroes (Non-Certification); Response Ready: Emergency Preparedness for Aging Adults; Safesitter (for teens); and Safesitter for Grandparents – Getting Started.

Health Education classes scheduled this fall include Organize Your Health (September 10,1 to 2 p.m.) and Protecting our Seniors: Recognizing and reporting elder abuse (October 28, 1 to 2 p.m.). To see a complete listing of classes scheduled throughout the year, visit UM Shore Regional Health’s Training Calendar at https://www.umshoreregional.org/health-education

For more information contact Wilson-Hypes by calling 667-343-3151 or emailing [email protected]