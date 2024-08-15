Shore Legal Access Announces Three New Members to Board of Directors

Shore Legal Access recently welcomed to its Board of Directors Angel L. Perez-Otero, of Caroline County; Jenifer Goolie, Esq., of Wicomico County; and Sean Seldon, of Wicomico County. Executive Director Meredith Lathbury Girard, Esq. said of the new members, “Angel, Jenifer, and Sean share our core value of making justice available to all. Their experiences, passion for service, and connections with the communities we serve will help us continue to make the Eastern Shore a more just place to live.”

Angel L. Perez-Otero, founder and CEO of Caroline Pride, LLC, has served on several non-profit boards and committees in Caroline County. His community work has benefited many Caroline County residents, for which he was named 2020 Citizen of the Year by the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce. He is currently the Programs and Events Manager for the Chesapeake Culinary Center in Denton.

Perez-Otero’s experience as a former client was a major reason why he wanted to join Shore Legal Access’ Board of Directors. “As a member of an often-overlooked community who received support from Shore Legal Access when I needed it most, I want to ensure that others in my community facing similar difficulties get the help that they need,” Perez-Otero said.

Shore Legal Access Board President Tim Abeska, Esq. said, “Angel L. Perez-Otero has deep ties to communities in Caroline County, where he lives and works, and as the founder of Caroline Pride, LLC, brings a helpful perspective to the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Jenifer Goolie, Esq. has been an attorney for the Somerset County Department of Social Services for 17 years. Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, Goolie came to the United States to attend Howard University—where she earned her undergraduate degree, her law degree, and her master’s in divinity.

Goolie became an attorney to help people and has dedicated herself to pro bono work. “People have a right to quality legal services,” she said, “regardless of their ability to pay.” Abeska noted that Goolie’s connections with attorneys on the Lower Shore—as a member of the Somerset and Wicomico bars and the Lower Shore Pro Bono Committee—and her previous association with Shore Legal Access as a member of the organization’s Programs Committee made her stand out as a candidate.

Sean Seldon has been an adjunct sociology professor at University of Maryland Eastern Shore since 2010. Born in Philadelphia, he settled on the Eastern Shore in 1990 after a childhood spent moving around the country and abroad for his father’s military career.

Seldon’s commitment to helping young people and those often overlooked by the system brought him to Shore Legal Access. Seldon said, “It’s a blessing to be part of Shore Legal Access and to provide underserved clients with knowledge and understanding of civil legal procedures.” He is especially interested in helping young people through legal assistance for issues like expungement, housing, and consumer debt. Abeska added, “Sean Seldon’s knowledge of the demographics of the Lower Shore will benefit the organization as it works to expand its reach in the region.”