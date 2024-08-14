Route 301 Traffic Up Over 30% Since Middletown By-pass Opened

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For Mid-Shore residents who frequently use Route 301 to commute or for doctor appointments in Easton, it should come as some minor relief to know that drivers were not just imagining more traffic on that significant North-South highway. It’s a fact.

According to Queen Anne’s County’s public facilities planner, Steve Cohoon, the percentage of traffic growth since 2018, when the Middletown by-pass opened, has grown by 31%. He shared that number with QAC Commissioners last night at their regular meeting, as well as data suggesting another wave of increased use caused by the collapse of the Key Bridge.

The Spy, thanks to QACTV, shares Cohoon’s report and selective comments from the Commissioners about the ongoing safety concerns as Route 301 continues to see car traffic increase.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length.