August 14, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Point of View Craig Spy Highlights

MPT, the Chesapeake Bay and Viewers Like You: A Chat with Station Manager Steven Schupak

While there are a number of things that bring all Marylanders together, crabs being the best known, there has always been special affection for Maryland Public Television since it started broadcasting in 1969.
Beyond becoming an important portal for high-quality television productions by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, MPT distinguished itself early on as one of the most innovative local producers of news and other special interest subject. That included the highly successful finance talk show, Wall $treet Week with Louis Rukeyser, the popular MotorWeek, and the revered State Circle with Jeff Salkin.
While MPT remains on the state’s most admired list, Steven Schupak, the channel’s station manager, is tasked with envisioning its future in an era of social media, the web, and endless programming choices.
In Craig Fuller’s ongoing series of interviews with major stakeholders, he invites Steven to discuss MPT’s new era of serving Marylanders, and particularly its renewed commitment to covering the Chesapeake Bay’s history, commerce, and environmental challenges.
This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information about MPT please go here.

