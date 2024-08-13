Bookplate: Legacy Day Book Expo Celebrating Local African American Authors

The Bookplate is continuing their 2024 season of author events on August 18th by partnering with the Legacy Day festival for a book expo celebrating 15 local authors. The authors will be available for questions and book signings during a 12:00-2:30pm event at Emmanuel Church, Chester Parish, in downtown Chestertown.

The program will be a casual “drop in” event, where the authors will be selling their books and signing copies in the main hall of Emmanuel Church. This year’s expo focuses on the work and achievements of local African American authors.

Latonya Tilghman, wrote her memoir “Renewed by Grace: A Spiritual Journey from Pain to Peace”, an inspiring exploration of personal transformation through faith, healing, and the power of grace. This book serves as a guide for individuals navigating the challenging journey from suffering to serenity. It delves into the complexities of overcoming life’s obstacles, such as addiction, grief, depression, and anxiety, by embracing vulnerability, community support, and spiritual growth.

Yvette Hynson’s book “No Ways Tired”, takes a look at African American Churches on Maryland Eastern Shore with some details about each church’s history.

Lisa Moody’s (aka Aliyzah Graceson) book, “Walking With God Through Painful Circumstances”, serves both as her memoir chronicling a difficult period in her life, as well as a guidebook for anyone going through tough times.

Regina Jones, Instructional Assistant at Henry Highland Garnet Elementary school, has written a children’s book “Ms. Tina’s Summer”.

James “Mel” Brooks has written a collection of poetry, titled “Ebony Majesty”.

Ruby Moore Johnson has written a memoir, “The Journey of Monifa”, which tells the story of her and her husband’s journey in the early 60s starting their own business in New York City.

John Munson’s memoir, “If I Make My Bed In Hell”, details his life growing up in Chestertown and facing the trails of poverty, drugs, and prison.

Michelle Johnson’s historical fiction “A Man’s Mark: Building History from a Single Line”, explores the question of “what is the value of documents in an attic?”. The documents in question were found in an historic house on the Eastern Shore slated for demolition in 2021, and were found by a Washington College graduate. What would follow is months of research to unlock the mysteries behind those found documents, a new work of historical fiction, and a “treasure trunk” of a teaching tool.

Stephanie Lindsay’s memoir, “Overhome”, chronicles her life in the small, close knit community of Butlertown, and her experiences as an elementary school teacher’s assistant as well as her work with Upper Shore Aging.

Robert Earl Price has several books of poetry out, including “Wise Blood” and “Blood Flow”. He holds the American Film Institute’s William Wyler award for screenwriting, a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship for Poetry and a Cultural Olympics commission for theater. He was a 2012 recipient of a Maryland Individual Artist Award. His play Blue Monk was produced in Johannesburg, South Africa. His eleven full-length plays include an adaptation of Claude Brown’s Man Child in the Promised Land and a ritual play, Black Cat Bones For Seven Sons.

Terwana Brown’s books include “Healed by Faith”, a triumphant story of love, faith, strength, and total dependence on her faith for emotional and physical healing, and “Living My Life In Reverse”, where she vividly depicts her journey to break down the walls of religious conformity.

Rose L. Greene’s collection of poetry, “The Peace of God” was published by the International Library of Poets in Owings Mills, MD. She was inducted as an International Poet of Merit at the International Society of Poets Convention and Symposium in 2000.

George Shivers has written a history of Henry Highland Garnet, and his wife Jeanette Sherbondy has written her own history of the Story of Corktown.

Lucy Maddox, Professor Emerita of English and American Studies at Georgetown, has written several books, but will have copies of “The Parker Sisters” and “The People of Rose Hill” for sale and discussion for this event.

For more event details, contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. Please register for this free event at sumnerhall.org. These events are free and open to the public. Emmanuel Church, Chester Parish is located at 101 N. Cross Street in Chestertown, Maryland. The Bookplate will continue their event series with regional author Jean Burgess on Wednesday, August 28th at The Kitchen and Pub at The Imperial.