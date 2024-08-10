Delmarva Review: Revision by Kathy Nelson

Author’s Note: “Revision” appears in my poetry collection, The Ledger of Mistakes (Terrapin Books, 2023), about caring for my mother during her decline and death. Having worked as a hospice chaplain, I am well aware that the death of a family member often brings up what is left unresolved. In fact, sometimes the urge to rewrite history is almost irresistible.

Revision

Because after widowhood

and a second marriage,

you had five names,

(trochees linked by single stresses)

which you tried on

like skirts, blouses, jackets,

mixing and matching

according to your mood,

for different occasions,

a pile left on the closet floor—

three of the five for your license,

a different three for taxes,

yet another three for your will—

who but I to untangle the mess

when were you gone?



Because in the end

you left it to me to decide

who you were—what name

to display I meant to say—

on the two-person headstone,

bought so long ago,

half of which

had been blank for fifty years,

I made the last edit,

struck out the final trochee,

gave you back to Daddy,

God help you.

♦

Kathy Nelson has worked as an engineer, a teacher, and a chaplain. She holds an MFA from the Warren Wilson Program for Writers and is the recipient of the 2019 James Dickey Prize for Poetry (from Five Points: A Journal of Literature and Art ) as well as a Pushcart nominee. In addition to her chapbooks, Cattails (Main Street Rag, 2013) and Whose Names Have Slipped Away (Finishing Line Press, 2017), and her forthcoming full-length The Ledger of Mistakes (see above), her work has appeared in LEON Literary Journal, New Ohio Review, Tar River Poetry, and Valparaiso Poetry Review, among others. Website: https://kathynelsonpoet.com/

The Delmarva Review, in St. Michaels, MD, gives selected writers a desirable home in print (with a digital edition) for their most compelling new prose and poetry to present to discerning audiences everywhere. It exists at a time when many commercial print publications (and literary magazines) were closing their doors or reducing literary content. For each annual edition, the editors have read thousands of submissions to select the best of new poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. About half are from the Delmarva and Chesapeake region. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from Talbot Arts with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: www.DelmarvaReview.org