Let’s Talk About It: Outreach to the Mid-Shore’s Latino Community with Beth Anne Dorman and Ivy Garcia

The Spy continues our special series on Mid-Shore mental health this month with For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Dorman and Ivy Garcia, the organization’s director of Latino Services, discussing the Mid-Shore’s growing Latino community and its growing need for mental health services.

In our interview, Dorman notes that For All Seasons has served the Hispanic community for over 15 years, growing slowly to match the population increase. She emphasizes the importance of building trust, which Garcia’s steadfast leadership has achieved.

Beth Anne also notes Garcia’s outreach in making For All Seasons a known safe place for new Hispanic families as well as its focus on holistic care, including mental health, where trust is harder to build. Even with all this progress, many in the Hispanic community are not familiar with mental health care and see discussing problems as a weakness.

The campaign to end this stigma was recently displayed as FAS began operating in rural areas of the Mid-Shore, such as the very remote Hoopers Islands. As noted, For All Seasons partners are now working with Hooper’s Island Fire Department to encourage families to learn about mental and physical health resources specially designed for the Latino community.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons, please go here.