Overwhelmed by Al Sikes

Overwhelmed. Taken beyond our capacity. What about Noah Lyles who won the 100m sprint by 0.005 seconds? This differential is the Olympics. The world’s best are at times less than a blink away.

This was also a pivotal week in politics where measurement is different. The Republican nominee is one-of-one and is most often measured against his prior conduct. Is a given act better or worse than some bizarre episode a few days ago?

Millions are stirred by Olympic standards informed by almost incomprehensible feats. But politics are ever present, and if polls are to be believed, about 35% make excuses for Donald J. Trump, who tests new lows almost weekly. There is a lot of room between his base’s standards and what it takes to be included in an Olympic trial in a small Caribbean nation.

I certainly believed that President Biden had to stand down. It became clearly evident that his health was not the equal of four more years. Approaching 70% of the public agreed. His performance and the polls caused the Democratic Party bigwigs to say, “it’s over, Mr. President.”

So what about Trump and the Republican Party bigwigs?

Well, let me begin by saying the Republican Party doesn’t have any bigwigs. I can’t think of one currently active elected Republican who could make an Olympic team of politicians. Their distance from a bronze medal seems infinite. And of course Trump does not listen. Trump gets by with his antics because much of his base is so cynical about politics and politicians that traditional standards have no purchase. Where is the bar located?

So here we are with an important set of principles and values that Republicans have previously represented, not on the soon-to-be printed ballots. Perhaps the merger of economic populism and Christian nationalism with a “weird” candidate will result in a new political party. One that begins to form after the inauguration and that represents traditional values, sound economics and a willingness to actually measure outcomes. While the Olympics raises measurement to almost incomprehensible levels, politics today just spends, spends and spends and the catapulting deficit—well the US doesn’t have any competitors in that event since we enjoy a reserve currency. I wonder, how much longer?

I am sure that this column will infuriate many. Although, since I am an obscure voice in a sea of noise, my opinion will be easily dismissed. But, I will limp on measuring an event that will not be formally measured until November.

Closing thoughts. Every Olympic follower is interested in the past. We are thrilled when the present edges out the past. We are thrilled when a competitor comes out of nowhere and measurably exceeds, on the clock, our expectations. So for those who are prepared to overlook Trump’s bizarre behavior because you prefer his policies, just think, you are prepared to invest four more years in a politician whose base is expected to genuflect regardless of his changing policies. And do.

Governor Tim Walz

The handicappers lost. At least at the beginning of Kamala Harris’ search for a running mate Governor Walz of Minnesota was running third or so in the betting. Well, he won, and over the next 48 hours, his presumed script and electoral help will be analyzed. He and presumptive nominee Vice-President Harris will not enjoy the colonoscopy, polyps will be found.

I am patient. If he defends his home state’s actions but does not try to make them federal programs, he will be reassuring. Everything I have read indicates his social background and skills will be popular. His counterpart on the Republican side, JD Vance, runs hot with a lot of edge. Walz is said to be comfortable and ingratiating. And don’t bet against a ticket that cannot brag about their Ivy League credentials.