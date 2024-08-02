Wine of the Week: Toscana L’Ideale Ciliegiolo IGT

Ciao Tutti!

Today is the beginning of the hot nights of August so this weekend at Piazza Italian Market we are offering a Hot Sale of a light red wine, the Toscana L’Ideale Ciliegiolo IGT($14.75) from the Marco Salustri winery in the heart of Toscana’s picturesque Maremma area.

Salustri left his family wine business to pursue his passion for his favorite of Toscana’s indigenous grapes, Ciliegiolo. The noted wine writer Ian D’Agata considers Ciliegiolo to be one of Italy’s “most underappreciated grapes” since it was often used in the past as a blending wine. Salustri was convinced that in Maremma’s inland areas with their hot, sunny, dry climate, Ciliegiolo could acquire the prominence it deserved and he is credited with making that happen.

Salustri ‘s azienda has been certified organic since 2012. The winery is located on the slopes of Mt. Amiata, in the hamlet of Poggi del Sasso, near the medieval town of Cinigiano. His vines, ranging in age from eight to fifty years, thrive on the sandstone soils that are 300-400 meters above sea level. L’Ideale is Salustri’s main wine that resulted from several vinifications of Ciliegiolo clones from his family company’s vines that were then propagated through grafting.

Emily and I tasted this wine earlier this week and since “ciliegiolo” means “cherry”, we liked its dark fruit flavor, juicy acidity to pair well with food, good balance and slight tannin. L’Ideale would be perfect with an antipasti platter of salumi and sheep cheeses from Piazza, as well as kebabs on the grill. The bonus is since this is the last of this vintage, our distributor offered us a deep discount which we are passing on to our customers!

Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 while our supply lasts!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

