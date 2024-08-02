Concours event on Kent Island features pre-1975 Porsche, Pebble Beach classes

The picturesque waterfront lawn of the Kent Island Yacht Club will be the backdrop for the 17th annual St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay on Sunday, September 29. The event is presented by Bentley Motors and sponsored by Porsche Annapolis, with Porsche Annapolis also serving as the exclusive sponsor of this year’s motoring tour and welcome reception.

“We’re grateful for the return of our friends from Bentley and to have the support of all our sponsors this year,” said St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay Chair Luke L. Phipps. “We’re especially excited to have Porsche Annapolis joining us with their sponsorship this year.”

Phipps says the Kent Island Yacht Club’s waterfront location makes the annual event a grand celebration of motoring excellence including antique and classic yachts on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Phipps highlighted the inclusion of locally sourced cuisine, craft libations, vendor tents, live music, and awards ceremonies throughout the day.

The Concours event features the debut of a special class of pre-1975 Porsche automobiles and the return of last year’s world-famous Le Mans and Sebring-winning Corvettes. The Grand Marque of the show is in celebration of Chrysler’s 100th anniversary, with a spotlight on Chesapeake Bay yachting. Additionally, three Pebble Beach award-winning pre-war motorcars will be competing in a single class at this year’s show.

“Being an exclusive sponsor of this event is a significant honor for Porsche Annapolis,” said Porsche Annapolis General Manager Johnny Farmand. “This prestigious event embodies the elegance, luxury, and craftsmanship that define our brand.

“We are thrilled to showcase our latest innovations and connect with fellow car enthusiasts in such a beautiful and historic setting,” he said. “Supporting this event allows us to celebrate automotive excellence while fostering a deeper connection with our community.”

Proceeds from this year’s St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance support the Queen Anne’s County Mental Health Committee, a non-profit organization established to support community members in need of assistance coping with mental illness. The group was founded in 1986 by Lynette Nielson, who realized that local mental health programs needed access to additional funds to serve the needs of their patients.

The event is open to ticketed guests, with attendees encouraged to arrive by boat, with dockage available at the Kent Island Yacht Club and Hyatt Place Marina. Limited slips are available, and advanced reservations can be made through www.docwa.com.

Event tickets include early-bird discounts and can be purchased online, where you’ll also find entrant registration and more about the event at www.smcde.org.

About St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay

The St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay is a prestigious automotive event taking place at the Kent Island Yacht Club. Now in its 17th year, the Concours showcases a curated collection of classic boats and elegant motorcars, creating a memorable experience for participants and spectators alike. More is at www.smcde.org.