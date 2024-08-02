Chestertown Flashback: “Your vote is your ticket to freedom”

In this undated photo from the 1960s, Black Kent County residents march on Cannon Street in an NAACP protest. Led by a banner proclaiming “Your vote is your ticket to freedom,” the protestors carry signs with messages directed primarily to community members, urging people to use the vote to change their conditions, including “Vote out bad housing,” “We’ve been walking too long… Register and VOTE,” and We’re tired of segregation… Register and VOTE.”

The Kent County chapter of the NAACP is one of many groups highlighted in the new exhibit highlighting African American Fraternal and Community Organizations opening this weekend as part of Legacy Day 2024. The exhibit will be on display through the month of August at the Bordley History Center in Chestertown. Regular hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm. In addition, the public are welcome to stop in and view the exhibit during First Friday hours, 5 – 7 pm on August 2, as well as to a special reception for members and friends Thursday, August 8 from 4 – 6 pm. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org or call (410) 778-3499 for more details.