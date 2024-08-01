Serial Killers, Boat Building, Micro Memoirs and More Offered in Lifelong Learning Courses at Washington College This Fall

Registration for the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning ’s (WC-ALL) fall semester is now open with courses on writing your own memoir, female serial killers, wooden boat building, Viking history, the mind-body-spirit connection, electric vehicles, and more. Promising to offer something for everyone, course offerings boast a broad range of knowledge in the arts, history, leadership, and creativity.

WC-ALL courses are designed for people of all ages and are open to the public. All that is needed is a desire to learn. Most WC-ALL courses are held in classrooms on Washington College’s main campus in Chestertown, Maryland, though a few may use other locations. Some courses are also delivered virtually.

Courses are offered in two terms, with classes running one day a week for four to six weeks. Term 1 classes run September 3 to October 14 and Term 2 classes run from October 13 to November 23. Course registration is open and will remain live through Tuesday, August 20 . To enroll in a course, participants need to purchase a WC-ALL Membership: $85 for the semester or $115 for an annual membership. Membership includes enrollment in as many courses as you would like to take for one flat fee. Early registration is encouraged as some courses have class size limits.

For those looking for a one-day learning opportunity, Learn@Lunch sessions will also be offered this fall and will include a session in Kirby Stadium Skybox, a talk about steamboats, and much more! Learn@Lunch sessions do not require a WC-ALL membership, but registration and a small fee are required and include a tasty buffet lunch. Join WC-ALL’s email list to learn more about these one-day events as they are announced.

As a treat to the community, Laura Oliver, an award-winning developmental story editor, author of The Story Within: New Insights and Inspiration for Writers (published by Penguin Random House), a weekly columnist for the Spy Media Newspaper Group, and a feature writer on NPR station WHCP, will host a WC-ALL sponsored workshop titled Turning Life Experiences into a Micro Memoir. This event will be held on Wednesday, September 18 at noon on Washington College’s campus. Though the event is free, registration is required . This interactive workshop teaches writers to distill a moment of change, conflict, contradiction, or mystery to its essence so that the impact on the writer resonates profoundly with the reader. She will examine inspiring published examples to learn exactly how the writer moved and entertained us. Participants will be inspired to write their life story, one anecdote at a time.

On this year’s course offerings, Jeff Coomer, chair of the volunteer council that oversees the program, noted that “WC-ALL continues to be a great way for members of the community to make new friends and explore all that Washington College has to offer.”

Founded in 1992 by community members committed to bringing the joy of lifelong learning to the mid-shore region, WC-ALL is led by volunteers who work closely with the staff of Washington College. Access to WC-ALL courses is free for Washington College faculty, staff and students.