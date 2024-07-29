Studio B Art Gallery Welcomes Award-Winning Artist Lani Browning

Studio B Art Gallery is thrilled to announce the addition of Lani Browning as our latest featured artist. Join us on August 2, from 5-7 p.m., during the First Friday Gallery Walk, for an exclusive opportunity to meet Lani and view a selection of her exceptional paintings.

Lani Browning is an award-winning plein air oil painter for over twenty-five years, is known for her distinctive skill with colors, and the quiet elegance and soft tonalism of her paintings. Her travels around the country and abroad, and her love of the land have contributed to her focus on the landscape.

Her years of experience show in her confident and mature brushwork. A juried Signature member of Oil Painters of America, Women Artists of the West, and the historic 111-year-old Washington Society of Landscape Painters (where Lani serves as their archivist), a past juried artist of Plein Air Easton and other events, Lani’s work was also published in Gary Pendleton’s book 100 Plein Air Painters of the Mid-Atlantic.

In 2005, Lani was among ten plein air artists invited to paint at the Forbes family Chateau de Balleroy in Normandie, France, with an exhibition later at The Forbes Gallery in New York City. Over the years, Lani has partnered with The Nature Conservancy and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on special exhibitions with the Washington Society of Landscape Painters that highlight selected sanctuaries.

While still enjoying the landscape, Lani is currently exploring a new vision of expressing herself by focusing on flowers and still life. She resides on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

“We are delighted to welcome Lani Browning to Studio B Art Gallery,” said Betty Huang, Gallery Owner. “Lani’s exceptional talent and unique vision have captivated us and art enthusiasts. Her ability to bring landscapes and still life to life with such elegance and depth is truly remarkable. We are excited to share her beautiful work with our community and look forward to an inspiring evening with Lani during the First Friday Gallery Walk.”

In addition to featuring Lani Browning’s work, Gallery Owner Betty Huang will showcase her own paintings from a recent trip to Provence, France. Betty captured the enchanting lavender fields and picturesque landscapes of the region and will be exhibiting a number of these stunning paintings.

“My experience in Provence was nothing short of magical,” said Huang. “The lavender fields and hillscapes provided endless inspiration, and I am excited to share my paintings from this incredible journey with our visitors. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring a piece of Provence to Easton.”

Studio B Art Gallery invites the public to meet Lani Browning and experience the unique beauty of her paintings. For more information about current exhibits and upcoming events, visit www.studiobartgallery.com, follow @studiobartgallery on Facebook and Instagram, or contact Betty Huang at [email protected].

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Lani Browning, Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali.