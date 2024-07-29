Auditions for the Garfield Center’s Beauty and the Beast

Separate audition dates and times for kids and adults.

The Garfield Center for the Arts will produce Disney’s Beauty and the Beast live on stage for 11 performances in December. To audition, please note the following separate dates and times for kids and adults.

KIDS: There are 2 audition dates. The first opportunity is on Tuesday, August 20th starting at 5:00 PM. The second opportunity is on Saturday, August 24 starting at 12:30 PM.

ADULTS: There are 3 audition dates. Those dates are Saturday, August 24th starting at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 26 starting at 6:30 PM, and Tuesday, August 27th at 6:30 PM.

IMPORTANT NOTE: PLEASE VISIT THE FOLLOWING LINK TO READ ALL INFORMATION ABOUT PROPERLY PREPARING FOR YOUR AUDITION:

https://www.garfieldcenter. org/gcaevents/category/ auditions/

ONCE THERE, click the link for the Beauty and the Beast auditions and read everything the director wants you to know about to be ready for the audition.