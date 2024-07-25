Shorerivers To Host 20th Annual Ride For Clean Rivers

On Sunday, September 15, ShoreRivers will host its 20th Ride for Clean Rivers—a chance for cyclists to ride the beautiful back roads of Talbot and Queen Anne’s counties in support of the organization’s work for thriving rivers cherished by all Eastern Shore communities.

Riders of all ages and levels are welcome to register for fully supported Metric Century (62-mile), 35-mile, or 20-mile routes. All routes begin and end at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills and include SAG support from Queen Anne’s County Amateur Radio Club, and rest stops with food and drink from Sprout.

Staggered group send-offs at 8am and 9am will include a police escort across Route 50. Upon returning to the college campus, riders and volunteers will enjoy a boxed lunch from Sprout and beer from Ten Eyck Brewery. Participants are also encouraged to join teams and create their own fundraising pages to boost support for their ride from others.

ShoreRivers extends special thanks to these partners: Chesapeake College, Sprout, Bike Doctor Kent Island, Ten Eyck Brewing Company, TriCycle & Run, as well as volunteers from the Talbot Skipjacks 4-H Club, and Queen Anne’s County Amateur Radio Club.

All proceeds from this event support ShoreRivers’ science-based advocacy, restoration, education, and engagement programs. Registration prices will increase as the event nears, so sign up now! To register as a rider or sponsor, visit shorerivers.org/event/rideforcleanrivers2024. Any questions can be directed to Lindsey at [email protected].

ShoreRivers protects and restores Maryland’s Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, education, and engagement. `shorerivers.org