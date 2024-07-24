MENU

Sections

More

July 25, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

1 Homepage Slider Archives

New KCPS Super on a Mission: A Chat with Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas

by Leave a Comment

Share

 

A mere 30 days into her tenure as the new superintendent of Kent County Public Schools, Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas is mission-ready.

The Kent County Board of Education ratified a contract with Dr. McComas on June 10.

Fresh from her role as principal of Sparrows Point Middle School in Baltimore County Public Schools, Dr. McComas brings to Kent County schools three decades of experience in public education, including administrative ranks in school-level and system-wide leadership roles, and serving as the chief academic officer for Baltimore County Public Schools.

Dr. McComas, who also has a doctorate in education and served as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves, succeeds Dr. Karen Couch’s 11-year role as superintendent of the five-school district.

Already well-versed in the funding challenges Kent County faces with the implementation of the Maryland Blueprint for the Future, McComas says that her focus will remain steady on the education and well-being of the children and that she will lead with inclusivity and innovation, “championing evidence-based curriculum design and promoting diversity, inclusion, and staff work-life balance.”

Here, we introduce Dr. McComas to the community, where she talks about her experience, her vision for education leadership, science-based studies for dealing with student behavior, and her drive to engage the community in her efforts to make Kent County schools excel even more than they have.

This introductory interview is approximately 15 minutes in length. The Spy looks forward to further interviews as the school year progresses.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *