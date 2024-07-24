Election 2024:  The Cards Have Been Reshuffled by J.E. Dean

Donald Trump had a bad day last Sunday. When Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the election, Trump’s campaign strategy went out the window. Trump finally taught us something. Unfortunately, it was the wisdom of “Be careful what you wish for.”

Trump’s campaign for more than a year has been based on Biden’s age and “cognitive decline.” Those attacks coming from a candidate who has accused President Biden of risking the start of World War II and who has alerted us to the dangers of both sharks and electric boats will not be effective against 59-year-old Kamala Harris.

Trump’s initial reaction to Biden’s announcement, expressed through postings on his social media site, was anger. Trump was angry at Biden for denying him what he thought would be an easy win in November, so he continued to thrash out at Biden, reminding us that Biden is old and accusing him of being the worst president in history. A saner response, if Trump were honest in his attacks, would be thanking Biden for quitting the race.

Trump welcomed a Democratic party that he believed was saddled with a losing candidate. He saw a win-win. If Biden insisted on remaining in the race, Trump would win on age and sympathy over the failed assassination attempt. If Biden quit, Trump hoped the party would descend into open warfare and a lengthy “mini-convention” process that would end with a split party.

Kamala Harris’ candidacy, unfortunately for Trump, has been well-received by the Democratic party. In less than a week, the vice president has locked up the nomination. The focus of discussions within the party has turned to the selection of a vice president. Should Harris select North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, or somebody else?

My recommendation is that Harris select Jack Smith, the special counsel prosecuting Trump for a basketful of crimes ranging from stealing secret federal documents, obstructing justice, and, of course, interfering with the 2020 presidential election. Thanks to Trump-appointed judges, Smith’s two cases are unlikely to reach trial before election day. So why not put a second experienced prosecutor on the ticket?

A slogan for Harris’s campaign is already emerging—The Prosecutor vs. the Felon. Given the scope of the Trump crime wave, a second prosecutor on the ticket would “make things interesting.” More importantly, Trump’s anger might get the better of him.

I am joking, of course, but I look forward to Trump debating Harris in September, assuming, of course, that Trump does not concoct an excuse to cancel the debate. Harris will make mincemeat of Trump. The unhinged ex-president is also likely to attack Harris on the basis of gender and race. And how do you think the debate on abortion will go?

Harris is already supercharging fired-up women voters. The more Trump attacks her, the more likely women are to vote for Harris. Voters of color also will not take kindly if Trump suggests it is too early for another Black president.

The Trump campaign, apart from tweets coming from the 78-year-old, overweight leader of the Republican party, has not had much to say about Harris. That will change, but Trump will have his hands full, especially if he chooses to defend some of the ridiculous, destructive ideas included in his playbook—Project 2025. (Do not believe Trump when he says he knows nothing about it—Trump is lying.)

The cards in the 2024 election have been reshuffled. There will be surprises ahead, including the selection of a vice-presidential nominee to run with Harris. It is also too soon to assume there will not be more “bombshells.” What could those be? Trump may have his own age-related issues as the stress of the campaign, recovery from the psychological shock of getting shot by a registered Republican, and more legal problems continue.

Trump cannot beat a unified, fired-up Democratic party, especially when much of the Republican party has reservations about Trump’s character, cognitive decline, work ethic, criminal record, and predilection for nepotism.

Stay tuned.

J.E. Dean is a retired attorney and public affairs consultant. He writes on politics, government, and, too infrequently, other subjects.