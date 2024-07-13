Casting Call! TAP Announces Auditions for BLITHE SPIRIT

Tred Avon Players to host auditions for its production of Noël Coward’s BLITHE SPIRIT, which will be performed Oct 24 – Nov 3 at the Oxford Community Center in Oxford, Md.

AUDITION DATES / LOCATIONS

Talbot Chamber of Commerce, Easton Plaza, 101 Marlboro Ave #53, Easton

Saturday, July 20, 10 am – noon

Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd, Oxford

Monday, July 22, 7 pm – 9 pm

Wednesday, July 24, 7 pm – 9 pm

CASTING

TAP will be casting seven roles, two men and five women. Auditioners of all ethnicities, body types, abilities, skill levels, etc., are welcome and will be considered for roles.

Charles Condomine: The English novelist and socialite, age 35-50

The English novelist and socialite, age 35-50 Ruth Condomine: Charles’s wife, age 30-50

Charles’s wife, age 30-50 Madame Arcati: The local spiritualist and medium, age 45+

The local spiritualist and medium, age 45+ Elvira: The ghost of Charles’s first wife, age 25-35

The ghost of Charles’s first wife, age 25-35 Dr George Bradman: The village doctor and friend of Charles, age 30-60

The village doctor and friend of Charles, age 30-60 Violet Bradman: The doctor’s wife, age 30-60

The doctor’s wife, age 30-60 Edith: The young, inexperienced maid, age 16+

For more detailed character descriptions, go to www.tredavonplayers.org/auditions-1

PLAY SUMMARY

BLITHE SPIRIT centers on Charles Condomine, a novelist who, along with his second wife Ruth, hosts a séance conducted by Madame Arcati, a quirky medium. The séance unexpectedly summons the spirit of Charles’s first wife, Elvira, who disrupts his current marriage. The couple’s friends, Dr. Bradman and his wife, also witness the chaos, while Edith, the maid, adds to the humor. The play explores themes of love, jealousy, and the supernatural with sharp wit and clever dialogue.

Alison Lynch will be directing BLITHE SPIRIT. Readings will be selected scenes (sides) from the script provided during the audition. You can reach Alison by text at 410-476-7437 or by emailing [email protected] for any special accommodations.

PRODUCTION CREW

TAP also needs a BLITHE SPIRIT production crew – sets, lights, sound, costumes, and stage crew. If you are interested, come to any audition to find out more information, or send an email to [email protected].

ABOUT TRED AVON PLAYERS

Founded in 1982, the Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain its community by providing a high-quality theater experience. Hundreds of local performers, stagehands, audience members and donors have been the backbone of its success throughout the decades. To learn how to get involved and purchase tickets for upcoming shows, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.