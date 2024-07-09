Mr. Biden, It’s Time to Hand Over the Keys by Hugh Panero

Convincing a retired, aging parent with diminishing site and reaction speed, hearing, etc., to give up their car keys is tough. They’re sure they can still handle the road despite the tricycle they nearly flattened last week. Now, picture having that same heart-to-heart with President Joe Biden, the most powerful man in the world, about giving up the keys to the White House. Here goes.

Safety First: It’s More Than Just Doing Your Best

When we ask Mom or Dad to consider retiring from the road, we’ve seen them miss too many stop signs, take turns that make us cringe, and find several dents on the car. Driving and running for President isn’t just about “trying your best” – the risks are too high. For Joe Biden, if we don’t address this now, we might find ourselves handing over the keys to a sociopath who does not respect any laws. No car insurance will protect us from what is coming, and good intentions won’t keep the country from veering off into an ugly ditch that will take decades to escape. And whatever you do, Joe, please don’t take advice from Hunter. His decision-making record isn’t exactly inspiring.

The Dreaded Conversation: A Battle of Stubbornness and Denial

You sit with Dad, who you love, and delicately broach the topic. “Maybe it’s time to think about giving up the car keys,” Fearful of a loss of independence, leaving the big stage, and entering the twilight of his life, he scoffs, brings up his many driving adventures, and insists he’s got it under control and the best man for the job. Now, swap Dad out for Joe Biden in this conversation with decades of political mileage and successes. It’s hard to argue with the literal king of the road. You tell him he must see the bigger picture and show him recent polling data and his approval rating, which is difficult for any politician with a massive ego to absorb. You delicately tell the President that freezing in a debate “was more than just one bad night.” We have an opportunity to make a grand move.

It’s Not About Ageism, It’s About Safety

We’re not trying to ground Dad arbitrarily, but all things end, even driving. The same goes for President Biden. It’s not about disrespecting his legacy; it’s about ensuring the road ahead is clear and safe for all of us. Obama, Clinton, and others should ask The President to help find someone to take us forward.

The Alternative: A Dangerous Driver in Control

If Dad doesn’t give up the keys, we worry he will end up in a dangerous car accident and potentially hurt other people. In Joe’s case, we risk the country being handed over to the most dangerous driver, who said his driving theme would be revenge and retribution. We need a steady hand on the wheel, not someone who thinks crashing through guardrails, barriers, and road rage is a strategy.

A Moment to Transform the Democratic Party

Some have predicted that by leaving the race now, Mr. President, you will become a beloved statesman, reinvigorate the Democratic party, infuse young energy into the race, and cause the national news to focus on nothing else for weeks, building up to a Hollywood dramatic climax at the National Convention, when Democrats will rally around a new leader along with Independents and moderate Republican, resulting in a big November victory. At least, that is the dream – if it was only that easy.

Time to Reflect, But Not Too Long

Joe, you’ve been driving the car for decades, surviving personal tragedies and professional challenges with remarkable resilience. We understand that stepping out of the driver’s seat is a monumental decision that deserves a moment of reflection, even some pushback. But we only have a little time. The Democratic National Convention starts on August 19th, and if you decide to step away, there’s a lot to get done. So take a moment, but not too long – the clock’s ticking.

In Conclusion, For Everyone’s Sake, Let’s Find a New Driver

So, Mr. President, just like we lovingly suggest to our parents, it’s time to pump the brakes, step back, and offer your wisdom to the next person behind the wheel. So Kamala, Gavin, Gretchen (maybe even Wes), and everyone else — start your engines.

But if you or the Party cannot get there, we will still support you because, in the words of the Comedian Bill Maher, I will vote for Biden’s head in a jar of blue liquid” versus the other guy.

Why? Because of the horrible policies Trump has described enacting: In his first term, he added $3.9 trillion to the national debt, and extending the tax cut to his rich friends in his second term would add another $3.9 trillion to the Federal debt.

He has said he will reduce “legal” immigration at a time when the economy needs workers, raise tariffs across the board resulting in increased prices just as we are getting the economy and inflation under control, use regulations as a weapon, further diminish existing institutions, stack the Supreme Court with more far-right justices out of touch with the mainstream (Roe/Dobbs), end the independence of the Federal Reserve; abandon our allies; further undermine the rule of law, hire only people who swear loyalty to him rather than Country; and institute the Heritage Foundation’s, 2025 Presidential Transition Project, an authoritarian manifesto to dismantle government and vastly expand executive powers.

Hugh Panero, a tech & media entrepreneur, was the founder & former CEO of XM Satellite Radio. He has worked with leading tech venture capital firms and was an adjunct media professor at George Washington University. He writes about Tech and Media and other stuff for the Spy.