Bluegrass with World-Class Guitarist John Jorgenson and His Band July 27

On Saturday, July 27 the Mainstay, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, is thrilled to welcome back John Jorgenson for his third appearance over the years. Jorgenson is often cited as one of the greatest guitarists on the world stage today. He has achieved international acclaim for each of the different musical styles he has performed; country rock, gypsy jazz, and his other passion – bluegrass. This Mainstay appearance features the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band.

Jorgenson first came to national attention in the mid ‘80s as co-founder of the successful country-rock act The Desert Rose Band (with Chris Hillman, an original member of The Byrds). While with the Desert Rose Band, he won the Academy of Country Music’s “Guitarist of the Year” award three consecutive years. In the 1990s, John formed The Hellcasters along with Jerry Donahue, former member of Fairport Convention. In 1994 Elton John invited Jorgenson to join his band for an 18-month tour that lasted six years. Jorgenson has also recorded or toured with Bob Dylan, Bob Seger, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Hank Williams Jr., Roy Orbison, Michael Nesmith, John Prine, Sting, Billy Joel, and Bonnie Raitt.

Joining Jorgenson at The Mainstay will be bluegrass legend Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals, Mark Fain on bass, and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals.

As one music critic stated, “Expect fireworks and amazing playing from some of the best string players in the world.”

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland.

