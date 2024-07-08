Local Knights of Columbus Recognize Faith and American Values Essay Winners

The Regina Coeli Council of the Knights of Columbus – in support of Christian and American patriotic values – sponsored its Second Annual Essay Contests at Saints Peter and Paul High School and awarded partial scholarships to six deserving ninth- and tenth-graders at an Awards Ceremony/Dinner attended by more than 50 students, their families, faculty, and Knights of Columbus in the Maria M. Mitchell Social Hall on June 6.

The theme of the tenth-grader essays is “American Greatness/Patriotism”; for ninth-graders the focus is “Christianity/Word of God.”

“For Memorial Day, it is important to think about what these soldiers went through to serve their country. Americans need to make sure all soldiers, from the past, present, or future, are respected.” Amen, Hank.

Freshman Brennen Griffin, the ninth-grade champion, was similarly eloquent in reading from the podium his first-place-winning essay entitled “Blessed Are the Merciful” in reference to the Fifth Beatitude. Griffin made a moving tribute to his mother Katherine and the role model which she has consistently represented for him.

“The Fifth Beatitude inspires all Christians to live a life of kindness and forgiveness. To me personally, it reminds me of my family, especially my Mom,” said/wrote Griffin. “In Christianity, mercy is seen as a reflection of God’s nature. Christians believe that God is forever loving. By showing mercy themselves, they are following in God’s image… My Mom always puts everyone before herself,” said Brennen from the podium, emphasizing the word “always.”

Braeden Wefelmeyer and Taylor Holden are the second- and third-place sophomore winners, and Tara Foley and Angela Webb are the second- and third-place freshmen winners.

All six student-winners received monetary awards (for scholarship purposes) from the Knights of Columbus, and attractive Citations of Achievement from the State of Maryland provided by State Senator Johnny Mautz, a Regina Coeli Knight, who also served as a Keynote Speaker. The two champions also received personalized 12-inch cut-glass etched crystal sculptures.

The Knights donated perpetual plaques to the high school with the names of last year’s (Samuel Radcliffe and Aidan Monge-Mora) and this year’s champions engraved on brass plates (with room for more in the future).

Senior Peter Anderson also was honored and received a rousing round of applause from those in attendance (and a Citation of Achievement from Senator Mautz) for his District and Regional Championships in the American Legion Oratorical Contest, and his subsequent third-place finish in the State Finals.

Colonel Bernie Liswell, one of the judges and – with his wife Yvonne – one of the significant sponsors of the Essay Contests, also provided a keynote address, providing his reflections on D-Day, including a moving account of the “Bedford 19” – the 19 soldiers from tiny Bedford, Virginia who went ashore in the first wave at Omaha Beach. All 19 were killed that day.

Father James Nash opened the ceremony with a prayer and welcoming remarks; Regina Coeli Council Grand Knight Max Cerna led the Pledge of Allegiance and provided introductory comments; Principal Scott Wilson — who with Josh Lattanzi, Anthony Del Puppo, Philip Cheung, and Alex Pool, capably headed up the high school efforts — also commented; and all concluded with God Bless America – led by music director Krys Kozinski-Sansing.

The Knights of Columbus hope to expand the Essay Contests from two-to-four to include juniors and seniors next year, and also to inaugurate an Oratorical Contest – all in the hopes of reinforcing the faith and patriotism of our students, improving their communication skills, and enhancing the value of a Saints Peter and Paul High School education.

If you are interested in supporting these Essay Contests on Christian values and American patriotism, and/or you would like to attend next year’s Award Ceremonies/Receptions, please contact Mark de Bernardo at 703/244-8810 or [email protected].