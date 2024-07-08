Oxford Community Center Upcoming Activities July, August 2024 

ONGOING WEEKLY CLASSES
Mon, 1-2:30pm; Yoga with Suzie Hurley, Advanced beginners, $20/class, 10 classes $150
Sat, 9:30-11am; Yoga w Suzie Hurley, Intermediate, $20/class, 10 classes/ $150
Tues-Thurs, 10am; Steady & Strong w/ Janet Pfeffer, $10/class 10/$80
JULY 2024
July 6, 2024, 8:30am – Cars & Coffee
Free, Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault, Eat Sprout & Doc’s Sunset Grille. Come enjoy the incredible array of automobiles!
July 14, 2024, 5:30-6:30pm – Paint Oxford Day
Join the Plein Air Easton artists and spend the day getting to know Oxford, a tiny town with a huge personality and water on three sides. This is an exhibit and sale of works produced during this special competition.
July 20, 2024, 5:30pm – Oxford Museum Movie Night at the OCC
Come enjoy a 1960s evening featuring the movie Goldfinger along with your very own TV Dinner! Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and the movie at 7 p.m. Dinner is $20, and there will be a cash bar. More info is available at https://www.oxfordmuseummd.org. If you haven’t yet seen the 1960s exhibit at the Museum, stop by before it closes at the end of July!
July 27, 2024, 2-9pm – Music Festival Fundraiser for WHCP
It is an all-day music event full of fun and fundraising! Area music favorites include Heartside with Sam Pugh, Steven & The Lowe Downs, Daphne Eckman and Black Dog Alley. Join us at the Oxford Community Center for one fantastic Music Festival! Proceeds benefit WHCP’s Live Music Series. Go to https://whcp.org/events for tickets.
AUGUST 2024
August 3, 2024, 8:30am – Cars & Coffee
Free, Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault, Eat Sprout & Doc’s Sunset Grille. Come enjoy the incredible array of automobiles!
August 3, 2024 – Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Chamber Concert
This summer, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s (BSO) Music for Maryland Tour makes its 2024 return, delivering eight, pay-what-you-wish performances across the state of Maryland, and they’re performing at the Oxford Community Center on August 3rd! RSVP online at Music For Maryland | Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
August 31, 2024, 7-10pm – The Fabulous Hubcaps!
They’re BACK! Join us Saturday, August 31st at 7PM for an evening with the Fabulous Hubcaps! Tickets are on sale now! $35, cash bar. Tickets available online at https://oxfordcc.org/product/the-fabulous-hubcaps/.
