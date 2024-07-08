SMAL Labor Day Weekend Show and Sale

Join members of the St. Michaels Art League (SMAL) for their biggest event, the annual “Under the Tent” Labor Day Weekend Show and Sale on Saturday, August 31st and Sunday, September 1st at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, located at 304 South Talbot Street in St. Michaels. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

More than 30 SMAL artists in multiple mediums are featured. Hundreds of works depicting local scenes and subjects are for sale. Artist demos will also be held during the event. This is the perfect opportunity to purchase original artwork by many award-winning SMAL artists. Meet the artists and learn more about the St. Michaels Art League and its activities.

Many of the framed designs for the “Celebrate St. Michaels” banners that hang on Talbot Street will also be for sale, as well as original street banners from previous years.

For more information, visit smartleague.org. The St. Michaels Art League is partly funded by a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with revenue provided by the Maryland State Arts Council.