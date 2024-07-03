The Waterfowl Festival Announces Ronnie Wells as a 2024 Featured Artist

The Waterfowl Festival is honored to announce Texas-based artist Ronnie Wells as the Featured Artist for this year’s 53rd festival and exhibition held in Easton, MD. Mr. Wells will exhibit both sculpture and paintings that he has created specifically for this event.

As a waterfowl and wildlife-centric artist, Mr. Wells has won numerous awards and exhibited his work in museums and fine art shows across the nation. He was awarded Ducks Unlimited’s Texas Artist of the Year for three years, won Sculptor of the Year at the DU World Wildlife Exposition, and has several permanent installations at the National and Regional DU Headquarters. Permanent works are also exhibited in the Ducks Unlimited Waterfowling Heritage Center located at Bass Pro in Memphis. Mr. Wells monumental bronze sculpture “Gale Winds and Mallards” stands at the entrance of National Ducks Unlimited Headquarters in Memphis, TN.

Mr. Wells graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 1968 with a Fine Arts Degree. Upon graduation, he and his wife, Patricia, moved to Houston where he was employed for four yeas at MD Anderson Hospital as a medical illustrator. Mr. Wells resigned in 1972 and began a lifelong pursuit of his life passion in wildlife art, as a painter and sculptor. He and his wife have two children and four grandchildren. Wells Gallery has been in existence at different locations for 50 years. They have maintained the Gallery in Salado, Texas for the past 30 years.

Mr. Wells’ exhibition will be located in the Artist Pavilion presented by PNC Bank on Harrison Street, across from the Waterfowl Building. His new waterfowl-themed oil painting, ‘Cans In the Decoys’ will be featured on this year’s Waterfowl Festival poster, signed and limited to only 300 copies.

The Waterfowl Festival features over 75 total artists, including Carvers, Painters, Photographers and Sculptors. Participating artists demonstrate a variety of styles and mediums, showcasing works of art depicting waterfowl and wildlife, as well as landscapes, sporting art and maritime subjects—the rich diversity of nature. Exhibitions will be located in the Waterfowl Building, Artist Pavilion presented by PNC Bank (on Harrison Street), Academy Art Museum, Avalon Theatre, and Eastern Shore Land Conservancy. Please stay tuned for further announcements regarding this year’s selected artists.

The Waterfowl Festival is produced in part with support from the Maryland State Arts Council, generous community sponsors and corporate partners. Advance tickets to the event, including VIP and Premiere Night (Nov. 7) passes, can be purchased online: www.waterfowl.org/festival-tickets. Weekend general admission tickets are discounted now thru Oct. 1 for only $20. Volunteers receive free admission. For more information, or to sign up as a volunteer, contact us at [email protected] or call 410.822.4567.

About the Waterfowl Festival: Located in the heart of the Chesapeake Bay region known for its stunning landscapes and abundant waterfowl populations, the Waterfowl Festival has grown to be a cherished tradition, attracting visitors from across the nation and around the globe. Its commitment to conservation, community, and cultural enrichment makes it a vital event for anyone interested in preserving our natural world for future generations. For more information, please visit WaterfowlFestival.org.