Victoria Wyeth to Participate in Celebration of her Grandfather Andrew Wyeth

Events August 15 at the Academy Art Museum and Hunters Tavern

The Chesapeake Film Festival (“CFF”) invites the public to a pre-festival series of events celebrating Andrew Wyeth and his iconic paintings. The tribute begins August 15 at Easton’s Academy Art Museum at 4 p.m. with a presentation by Victoria Wyeth. Ms. Wyeth is the great-granddaughter of illustrator N.C. Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, and the niece of contemporary realist Jamie Wyeth. Her years of conversations with the artists about their work give her talks a unique perspective.

The screening of the stunning film WYETH, directed by Glenn Holsten, begins at 6 p.m.at the Academy Art Museum. Both programs on the 15th are offered free to the public, but reservations are required. These events are now SOLD OUT.

Ms. Wyeth earned a B.A. in American Cultural Studies in 2001 from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. She then spent a year as a Visiting Graduate Student at Harvard University and further pursued her academic studies by attending Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT., earning a Master of Arts degree in the History of Clinical Psychiatry. She has curated numerous exhibitions that feature the works of her acclaimed relatives.

The Wyeth tributes in August serve as preview events for the 2024 Chesapeake Film Festival September 27-29 at the iconic Ebenezer Theater in Easton. The Festival includes another Wyeth tribute, this one focused on Andrew’s son, Jamie. The documentary, Jamie Wyeth and the Unflinching Eye, is also directed by Glenn Holsten. As the heir to a three-generation dynasty in American art, Jamie Wyeth struggles to find his own voice during the colorful turmoil of the pop culture and politics from the 1960s to the present.

A Q&A with the director follows the screening. In addition, Holsten will also participate in a special free public event, The Art of Storytelling on Sunday, September 29 at the Talbot County Free Library in downtown Easton.

Tickets and information for the screening of Jamie Wyeth and the Unflinching Eye on September 28, and all the films in the three-day festival, can be reserved at chesapeakefilmfestival.com.

The 17th annual Chesapeake Film Festival continues in Easton at the historic Ebenezer Theater September 27-29 with a celebration of the very best in independent filmmaking. For early-bird passes – available until July 15 — and more information, go to chesapeakefilmfestival.com.

FESTIVAL KEY DATES

August 15, 4PM – Meet Victoria Browning Wyeth at the Academy Art Museum followed by a Free Preview Screening Event at 6 to 7:30PM WYETH documentary –Academy Art Museum, Easton, MD – These events are SOLD OUT

Environmental films from 4 to 6PM & 7 to 9PM at the Garfield Center in Chestertown — Tickets may be purchased at the Garfield Center or online at https://www.garfieldcenter.org/gcaevent/chesapeake-film-festival-presents-fragile-rivers-fertile-lands/ September 27 , Opening Day Film – Call Me Dancer at 12 Noon with films to 5PM — 5:30PM – VIP Reception, Ebenezer Theater, Easton, catered by Bluepoint Hospitality – 7:30pm Environmental Films – Tickets and information visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com

, Opening Day Film – at 12 Noon with films to 5PM — 5:30PM – VIP Reception, Ebenezer Theater, Easton, catered by Bluepoint Hospitality – 7:30pm Environmental Films – Tickets and information visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com September 28 & 29 – Full days/nights of 35 carefully curated independent films beginning at 12 Noon at the Ebenezer Theater – Tickets and information for all films visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com

Full days/nights of 35 carefully curated independent films beginning at 12 Noon at the Ebenezer Theater – Tickets and information for all films visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com September 29, The Art of Storytelling Panel & Workshop — Talbot County Free Library at 10:30AM – Free Event

Join us as we prepare to celebrate the magic of storytelling and the power of independent cinema in Easton and Chestertown.

The Chesapeake Film Festival is generously supported by Mr. and Mrs. Paul Prager on behalf of Bluepoint Hospitality, The Nature Conservancy, Shared Earth Foundation, Maryland Humanities, Maryland State Arts Council, Mid-Shore Community Foundation & Artistic Insight’s Fund, ShoreRivers, Talbot Arts, the Maryland Film Office, Choptank Electric Trust, Shore United Bank, Talbot County Department of Tourism, Richard and Beverly Tilghman, U.S. Small Business Administration and Easton Utilities.

The MD Humanities Grant has been financed in part with State Funds from the Maryland Historical Trust, an agency of the Maryland Department of Planning which is part of the State of Maryland.

About the Chesapeake Film Festival: Founded in 2008, it is the mission of the Chesapeake Film Festival to entertain, empower, educate and inspire diverse audiences of all ages by presenting exceptional independent films and events. We offer outstanding filmmakers, experienced and emerging, as well as a forum to showcase and discuss stories of compelling interest to our local and global community. Because of our location on the Chesapeake Bay and our diverse population, we prioritize films that focus on environmental justice, student initiatives, underrepresented voices, and social justice issues. The festival also strives to be an economic engine for the Eastern Shore by inviting visitors to experience exceptional films, world-famous seafood, art, and the beauty of our waterways.