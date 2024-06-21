Food Friday: Dipping into Summer

Happy Summer! It looks like it is going to be a long and hot one judging by the past couple of weeks. The cicadas have been warning us, with their constant whine, while drowning out the leaf blowers. The days have been real stinkers, with dangerously high temperatures. Luke the wonder dog is happy to trot off on his morning walk when it is still in the sixties, but he is less ebullient about his late afternoon walkabout once the temperature climbs above 85°. Post-afternoon-walk, you can find Luke stretched out on the wood floor, cooling off by cozying up to an air conditioning vent. A brilliant dog.

The following is a cautionary tale. You know how brilliant some ideas feel, when you first have the “Eureka!” moment, and latch onto an pantry-friendly idea for dinner? I had one of those epiphanies yesterday – Chef’s Salad for dinner. Easy peasy, right? Everything should be there in the fridge. The reality was that it took two trips to the grocery store — once to buy chicken. The second visit to buy bacon, lettuce, green onions, Swiss cheese, Sugar Pop tomatoes, and another pepper. Both trips meant climbing into the compact VW furnace that had been sitting in the driveway, absorbing the heat from the afternoon sun. If you have ever owned a Volkswagen, you will be familiar with the efficiency of the VW heating and cooling system, which never achieves peak operation until you have arrived at your destination. But that was fine; I had an NPR driveway moment, while sweating my brains out.

Back at home, with all my ingredients spread out on the counter, I started preparing our easy, peasy, No-Recipe-Needed dinner: a summery Chef’s Salad, with barely any cooking. First I baked the bacon on a parchment paper—lined cookie sheet at 425°F for 12 minutes. I should have stopped at 11 minutes. Sigh.

Then I halved a wriggly boneless chicken breast, so I would have 2 pieces of chicken to pound thin and flat. I got out some aggressions whacking the pink chicken between two plastic bags, using my fancy French rolling pin. Luke, ever watchful, retreated to a safe observation post under the kitchen table. Then I dredged the tissue-thin chicken in flour, egg and plain Panko bread crumbs, and fried it in olive oil with a pat of butter, for about 3 minutes a side, draining the cooked chicken on paper towels. (This to-ing and fro-ing resulted in about 500 more steps on my pedometer.)

Then I cubed up some day-old Focaccia and fried it in a heart-stopping combo of bacon fat and olive oil. After draining the croutons on more paper towels, I sprinkled them lightly with Lawry’s seasoning salt, garlic powder, onion powder and a cloud of herbs de Provence. Yumsters.

Luckily, Mr. Sanders had been beetling away on the other end of the kitchen island, julienning Swiss cheese, green onions, and uniform strips of red peppers. He was quartering small, sweet tomatoes, and spinning the torn Romaine dry. He plated that Chef’s Salad with artistic care and precision. Then he threw in a magical handful of healthy, anti-oxidant-rich blueberries. Genius.

What should have been the easiest of meals took us more than an hour, during which I walked close to 1000 steps. We then wandered out for a glass of wine during the golden sunset moment on the back porch. We watched for early fireflies, and the bunny who leapt through the fence the moment Luke poked his head outside. The birds were coming home, and the family of new wrens in the hydrangeas was eager to chatter away. There were some bats and swallows swooping by, and high above us a pair of turkey vultures swirled balletically in the currents of summery air. Blessedly, the temperature had dropped by 10 degrees. There was a cool breeze. We wandered back in for dinner, and it was good.

Trust me – don’t spend all your time in the kitchen. There is supposed to be a memorable Strawberry Moon this weekend. Take a dip. Read a book. Loll picturesquely in a hammock. Trail your fingers in some water. Turn on the sprinklers, and listen to the hissing summer lawns. Crank up the A/C in your VW and stock up on chips and popsicles.

Instead of eating chips straight out of a bag, be classy and add some celery stalks and Ritz crackers, and make a bowl of Crab Dip.

There is a reason why this is a popular dip – it tastes so good! Classic Lipton’s Onion Soup Dip: I always add a good couple of shakes of garlic powder and some red pepper flakes. Deelish.

Our friends at Food52 always know how to dress us up: Summer Dips

“Summer’s here, I’m for that

I got my rubber sandals, got my straw hat

Drinking cold beer, man, I’m glad that I’m here

It’s my favorite time of the year and I’m glad that it’s here”

—James Taylor