Ramp Closures Adjusted, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM Starting Saturday June 22

The US 50/301 Ramp Management Pilot Program continues this weekend with an adjustment to the timing of the closures.

These detours will be active from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day. Detour signs will direct motorists to MD 18 east to Castle Marina Road south to westbound US 50.

Duke Street will be closed and blocked at the intersection of Duke Street and Island Plaza Court (AKA Cleet Street). Traffic exiting from US 50/301 can access the gas station at 101 Duke Street and get back onto US 50/301 west. Traffic coming off of US 50/301 cannot get to other local destinations on MD 18 or beyond.

MD 8 (Business Parkway/Romancoke Road, Exit 37) will also be closed. Drivers will continue to have access exiting US 50/301 onto MD 8 and MD 18 but will not have access to enter onto westbound US 50 at these locations.

This pilot program from Queen Anne’s County, in cooperation with, The Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) is to encourage drivers heading westbound to the Bay Bridge to stay on US 50/301 and keep MD 18 (Main Street) open for emergency responders and local residents.

Overhead and portable message signs along US 50/301 will alert motorists to the access changes. Travelers are urged to plan ahead – check live traffic conditions before you go with MDTA traffic cameras and advisories at chart.maryland.gov.

Information about the US 50/301 ramp management pilot on Kent Island can be found by visiting www.qac.org and clicking on the “Bay Bridge Traffic Info” button.