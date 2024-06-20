Morgan Blue Promoted to Director of Operations for UM Shore Medical Group

Morgan Blue recently was named Director of Operations for University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG), which includes more than 150 physician and advanced practice providers in more than 21 primary care and specialty practices throughout Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. UM SMG is affiliated with UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), a member hospital of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Morgan brings more than 13 years of experience to the role and has been with UM SRH since 2015, where she started as a physical therapist assistant. Most recently, she has been the practice manager for UM SMG – Nephrology, UM SRH’s Multi-Specialty Clinic and UM SMG – Radiology. Morgan will remain the practice manager for UM SMG – Radiology.

Morgan attained her Bachelor of Science in Health Services Management from University of Maryland University College.

“Morgan’s passion, hard work, leadership and commitment to our organization is inspiring,” said Erika Jordan, Senior Director of Operations, UM SMG. “Her accomplishments have brought many successes to UM Shore Medical Group, and we are thrilled to see Morgan entering this new role, bringing her strengths to our team.”

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.

###