Short-Term Rentals a Long Term Problem: A Chat With Town Manager Larry DiRe

For over two decades, the $64 billion short-term rental models like AirBB and Vrbo have roiled the US housing markets, causing a host of collateral concerns aside from those who profit from it, not the least of which is its impact on a community, no matter the size.

In Washington, D.C., for instance, commercial hosts occupy housing resources that could have housed long-term renters in the city.

Historically, STRs have exacerbated housing shortages by making housing less affordable for long-term residents, driving up property values and rents, and reducing the number of units available.

While this nationwide issue is fraught with regulatory and constitutional property rights challenges battled mainly in urban areas, Chestertown and Kent County are not exempt. Rural areas offering scenic getaways have seen the rise in STR popularity, partly ignited by the pandemic and people’s need to “get away” from urban centers.

Chestertown, and wider Kent County, are beginning to face many of the same issues as the trend develops. Currently the county is in the process of identifying unregistered SRTs who are not paying hospitality tax. The county is also installing a new software program to help with tax accounting.

All of these are overarching themes with short-term rentals.

DiRe says that so far, residents, neighbors, and rental owners concerned with short-term rental issues have come to the table with a sense of commonality rather than division.

However, potentially contentious issues like safety inspections and property points of contact must be addressed. A property in Chestertown operating as a short-term rental by an LLC in California compounds the issue of responsibility.

“Right now, we don’t do any of that. We don’t require an inspection, we don’t require a licensing. All we do is want to make sure that they’re paying their taxes. And that’s bare minimal. But there are vacation places all over the country wrestling with this much more fiercely than we are right now,” DiRe says.

The Spy recently talked with Town Manager Larry DiRe about civic engagement when challenges like property rights arise.

According to DiRe, a working plan to address short-term rentals could be many vacation seasons away.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length and is part of a discussion to be published next week.