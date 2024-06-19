First Annual Golf Tournament to Support the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County

The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County (ACSKC) IS excited to announce our First Annual “Putt for Paws” Golf Tournament. Join us for a fun-filled day of golf, camaraderie, and community, all in support of a great cause.

The tournament will take place on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club, featuring an 18-hole scramble format. Registration begins at noon, with a shotgun start for golfers at 1:00 PM. For those interested in relaxed fun off the fairway, an after-party, including bocce, will be held from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM.

The golf fee is all-inclusive and covers 18 holes, cart fees, food, drinks, and the after-party at $250 per individual golfer or $1000 for a foursome. For those attending only the after-party, the $150 fee includes drinks, heavy appetizers, and bocce.

Richard Keaveney, Executive Director of the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, shared his enthusiasm for the event. “We are thrilled to host our first golf tournament fundraiser. It’s a wonderful opportunity for our supporters to come together, enjoy a day on the green with the community, and sustain the vital work we do for the animals in our care. We look forward to seeing both golfers and non-golfers alike for a beautiful day at the Club!”

Register today to join a day of fun, sport, and philanthropy. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking to enjoy the after-party, your participation will make a meaningful impact on the lives of animals in need. For more information and to register, please visit our website: acskc.org/event/golf

Sponsorship opportunities are also still available for the event. Prospective sponsors are encouraged to contact Richard Keaveney at 410-708-6470 or visit our website at acskc.org/event/golf for more information on sponsorship levels and packages.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to support the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County. See you on the green!

To learn more, to donate, or to volunteer, visit here.