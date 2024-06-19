Historic Brampton Inn Opens for Tours June 30

Historic Brampton 1860 will open its doors on Sunday, June 30th from 12 to 2:30 p.m. for ticketed visitors to get a glimpse at its outstanding grounds and learn what the Inn offers in terms of upscale getaway accommodations, as well as exclusive, one-party weekend event rental packages for weddings, special occasions, and corporate retreats.

The event will be hosted by the Inn’s proprietors, Hilari and David Rinehart. The Rineharts, now full-time residents and business owners in Chestertown, say they had the pleasure of staying at the Inn several times on previous vacations, and saw its purchase as an excellent opportunity to own a piece of history when it went up for sale in 2020.

“Brampton is a beautiful retreat for our guests where peace and tranquility, gracious hospitality, fine food, and comfortable accommodations are at the forefront of everything we do. That is what we fell in love with as guests and our expectations were exceeded with every visit,” said Dave.

“We decided that if we could do the same in our next chapter in life, we could positively impact others the way we were impacted. We are so excited to be caretakers of Brampton and continue its traditions.”

Exquisite accommodations include individually designed oversized suites in the Manor house and estate cottages featuring spacious seating areas, working fireplaces, soaking tubs, steam showers, and views of the country estate’s magnificent gardens, meadows, and natural landscape. There are even two pet-friendly accommodations.

Guests enjoy decadent breakfast offerings, a daily tea-time offering savory and sweet bites, Ice Cream Social Saturdays, and a plethora of additional culinary options upon request.

A member of Select Registry™, Distinguished Inns of North America, Brampton 1860 is situated on 35 acres of meticulously cared-for gardens and pastoral landscape surrounded by forest and curated to provide an upscale, boutique lodging experience just minutes from Chestertown’s Arts and Entertainment District and numerous Eastern Shore attractions.

Brampton 1860 is located at 25227 Chestertown Rd., Chestertown. For tickets and additional information, visit https://rb.gy/vx0oqh, bramptoninn.com, or call 410.778.1860.