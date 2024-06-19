Crabs, Cars, and Community: The Inaugural Frederick Douglass Unity Day

Merging community spirit and celebration, June 29, 2024, is set for the inaugural Frederick Douglass Unity Day, a blend of food, fun, and festivity. Organized by the Bailey-Groce Family Foundation and supported by various sponsors, this event aims to bridge gaps and foster unity among people of different backgrounds.

The concept for Frederick Douglass Unity Day originated with Tarence Bailey, Sr., one of the primary promoters and sponsors, who noticed a split in celebrations during Juneteenth and the Fourth of July. “I realized that some people don’t celebrate Juneteenth, and some don’t celebrate the Fourth of July. These holidays are back-to-back, and we needed an event in the middle to bring everyone together,” Bailey said. That event became Unity Day, designed to provide a platform where everyone, regardless of their preferences for these significant dates, can come together to enjoy Eastern Shore-style festivities featuring hot crabs, cold beer, catfish, and classic cars and motorcycles.

Securing a venue was a crucial step, and Bailey, a combat veteran and member of the VFW, found support from the Easton VFW. “The VFW was really excited to partner with us and host the event on their grounds,” Bailey said. The ability to bring this event to life is thanks to this partnership with VFW and other sponsors, including Shore United Bank, The Car Store of Laurel, DE and Salisbury, MD, William Ryan, Solid Tops, Richard Holman, and the Constitutional Alliance.

(Note: Sponsorship opportunities ranging from $200 to $800 are available through 6/22).

The Unity Day event offers various activities to cater to all ages and interests. The festivities will kick off at 2 PM and run until dusk, featuring an all-you-can-eat crab feast, with crabs supplied by Harris’s Crab House in Grasonville and prepared on-site by India Thomas of Thomas Family Catering. “The crabs will be steamed right on site, going from the pot to your table,” Bailey said. Also included are all-you-can-eat blue catfish (an invasive species whose consumption helps the environment), supplied by Tilghman Island Seafood, fried chicken, corn on the cob, and cold beer or soft drinks. Thanks to Dallas’ Welding from Cordova, MD, who donated a large grill, hamburgers, and hotdogs, which will also be featured.

Family-friendly activities include a bounce house for kids, a community kickball game (with a prize trophy as bragging rights), and a Double Dutch contest. “We’re bringing back the Double Dutch competition, something we used to see in the ‘80s and ‘90s,” said Bailey. Classic car and motorcycle enthusiasts can showcase their prized vehicles, with trophies awarded for the best car and best motorcycle. The event also features live music by DJ Mercury, adding to the festive atmosphere. “It’s going to be a great day of fun, food, and music,” Bailey says. In case of too much sun or inclement weather on Unity Day, tents will be on the premises, or attendees can enjoy the festivities inside the VFW building.

All proceeds from Unity Day will support the Bailey-Groce Family Foundation’s mission to preserve African American heritage and history on the Eastern Shore. The long-term goal is to establish an African American Cultural Center, making Talbot County a hub for African American history and an international destination for cultural tourism. “We’re trying to make Talbot County the headquarters for African American history,” Bailey says. “I envision a time when people come to the United States, they’ll want to visit Talbot County before they go back home.”

Tickets for this event are available on Eventbrite, through the foundation’s website, or can be purchased at the door. Tickets for adults are priced at $60, while tickets for kids (16 and under) are $40. For those interested in participating in the classic car show, the entry fee is $40, and vendors can secure a spot for a $75 fee.

Bailey hopes that the Frederick Douglass Unity Day will become an annual event, filling a gap between Juneteenth and the Fourth of July and providing a non-political, inclusive celebration for all while also honoring the legacy of Frederick Douglass. It will be a day where community members can enjoy each other’s company, share delicious food, and participate in fun activities, all while supporting a worthy cause. “We want to bring people together over hot crabs, hot catfish, cold beer, nice cars, and motorcycles,” Bailey says. “I see this as a great opportunity to sit down and grab a cold beer with a perfect stranger–Eastern Shore style. After all, we’re all neighbors in this world.”