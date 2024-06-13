Mid-Shore Community Foundation (MSCF) awards $530,000 in scholarships from the Dr. Roberta B. Holt Endowment Fund to eight (8) Caroline County High School Seniors graduating from North Caroline and Colonel Richardson High Schools.

The Dr. Roberta B. Holt Endowment Fund is the largest scholarship endowment at the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. This Scholarship Endowment Fund has awarded in excess of $3.4 million dollars over the past decade to help ensure that Caroline County students have access to high school dual enrollment college courses and the opportunity to continue their education at a licensed vocational-technical program or an accredited post-secondary college/university.

The Dr. Roberta B. Holt Endowment Fund 2024 Scholarship Committee Chairman, Dale Kevin Brown, I, and committee members, Pam Clay, Michael Henry, Margel Highet, Charles Lerner, Nancy Mugele and Sybil Wolin awarded three (3) recipients for the Dr. Roberta B. Holt Endowment Fund 2024 Vocational-Technical Trade School Scholarship to a full time licensed vocational-technical program. The seniors are Aleah Thomason, Lukas Maloney, and Christopher Bodman. Each of the Trade School recipients received a $10,000 scholarship for their two-year programs.

The committee awarded five (5) recipients the Dr. Roberta B. Holt Endowment Fund 2024 Accredited Post Secondary College/University Scholarship. The seniors are Nasai Bell, Leslie Monter-Casio, Dallas Helsel, Meghan Lambert and Morgan Riser. Each recipient received a $100,000 scholarship with $25,000 distributed each year of their four (4) year programs.

Dr. Roberta B. Holt experienced a successful career as a psychotherapist with a family-oriented practice. Throughout her career she exemplified her personal philosophy of continuous self-improvement and seeking productive avenues to further the welfare of others. Dr. Roberta B. Holt was determined to utilize the benefits of her success to encourage the personal growth of others to benefit humankind. Therefore, after her passing, her brother, Haines B. Holt, established the profoundly beneficial Dr. Roberta B. Holt Endowment Scholarship Program to fulfill her lifetime commitment to expanding the educational opportunities for others in Caroline County.

Information on the Roberta B. Holt Scholarship is available on request from MSCF by contacting Robbin Hill, Chief Program Officer, at 410-820-8175, or [email protected]. Information is also available at www.mscf.org.