Celebrate Over 40 Maryland Makers: Discover Your Next Favorite Craft Alcohol Beverage in Centreville, MD

Looking for something fun to do Father’s Day weekend? The Maryland Wineries Association (MWA) and Centreville Main Street/Town of Centreville has just the thing, and you can even bring your Dad! Come celebrate over 40 Maryland makers from artisans, craft alcohol producers to musicians, and food vendors.

DrinkMaryland: Centreville – A Maryland Makers Makers Event will be held on Saturday, June 15th from noon to 5 p.m. on Lawyers Row and Broadway. This year’s event features 20 craft alcohol producers and 19 juried artisans; and five food vendors.

The event is free; tasting passes are available for 21+ with proper ID for $20 + $3.34 in fees in advance at drinkmaryland.org. Tickets will be available for $25 (+ fees) at the Check-In Booth at Broadway and N. Commerce Street.

Craft alcohol beverage participants

Gray Wolf® Spirits of St. Michaels is one the 20 Maryland craft alcohol producers participating at DrinkMaryland: Centreville on Saturday.This year’s craft alcohol producers include: Baltimore Spirits Company, Bull + Goat Brewery, Butterfly Spirits, Checkerspot Brewing, Clear Skies, Meadery, Crow Vineyard & Winery, Cult Classic Brewing, Dove Valley Winery, FLYgirl Winery, Fordham Lee Distillery, Gray Wolf Spirits, Kind Vine Teacher Wines, LYON RUM, McClintock Distilling, Misfit Winery, Oliver Brewing, Rosie Cheeks Distilling, Ten Eyck Brewing, Tenth Ward Distilling, and The Free State Distillery. Also, participating is CAnE Collective, a producer of non-alcoholic craft cocktail mixes.

Live Music

Performing from the Main Stage will be Philip Dutton & The Alligators from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and Chesapeake

Sons from 2 to 3 p.m. Returning for her sixth year as stage emcee will be Laurie Forster, the Wine Coach. Performing on Lawyers Row from 1:30 to 2 p.m. is Danah Denice. Guthrie Matthews will perform from 3 to 3:30 p.m. from 4 to 4:30 p.m. on Lawyers Row.

A big thanks to sponsors and volunteers

DrinkMaryland: Centreville is produced by a group Centreville Main Street volunteers and MWA staff and volunteers. The signature event is funded in part through the generosity of its corporate sponsors. The 2024 corporate sponsors are: Lawyers Row Performance Sponsor ($1,500): Shore United Bank; Support Services Sponsor ($850): Queenstown Bank; Gold Sponsor ($750): CR Realty; Silver Sponsors ($500): Joseph W. McCartin Insurance, Inc., Smith & Co. at RE/MAX Executive, and Wye River Kennel; and Bronze Sponsors ($250): Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, Prime Lending, Queen Anne’s County Library, Rosendale Realty, and Lona Sue Todd of Taylor Properties; and T-Shirt Sponsor: Tidewater Traditions.

This year’s event will please even the most discriminating shoppers. On hand will be Maryland juried artisans selling a wide array of handcrafted merchandise from jewelry, wine bags to dog waffles and hot sauces.

The event’s food vendors are BBQ Bueno, Carrie Sue’s Cupcakery, DeVine Wine Jelly, Jimmy’s Fat Rolls, Kent Island Crab Cakes; Sweetdele’s Sweet Treats, and Team Autism.

Shuttle transportation

Event organizers want your stay to be fun and stress-free so there is plenty of free parking options and shuttle transportation. Free shuttle transportation is conveniently located off the Route 304 entrance into town at Queen Anne’s County High School, 125 Ruthburg Avenue/Route 304 (Centreville, MD 21617). The shuttle will run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All shuttle parking lots and other event parking will be clearly marked.

To purchase a tasting pass, visit drinkmaryland.org. For event or parking and shuttle information, email [email protected] or call (410) 758-1180, ext. 17.

Or for tickets, go here.