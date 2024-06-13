Chestertown RiverArts Reimagined Runaway Gala

Chestertown RiverArts’ annual ReImagined Runway gala is returning the Chester River Yacht and Country Club on August 3. The wildly entertaining fashion extravaganza features runway models flaunting fabulous outfits created from recycled rubbish.

This popular event has expanded this year and now includes dinner table service and a signature cocktail for all ticket holders, French Cabaret-style live music, and an unconventional silent auction. Dress is casual and colorful, and the “best in show” trophy will be awarded by people’s choice vote. Those who purchase their tickets early are more likely to get the best seating next to the runway.

Tickets are on sale now here