The 2024 Edition of Short Attention Span Theatre 0pens June 21!

A cow on strike. A woman stuck in a tub. An unhelpful customer service agent. Strangers worry over missing an important event. A video game hero stymied at every turn. Zombies eat lunch at a cafe. A long delayed reunion brings hope. Pressure threatens the perfect date. These are the stories that will provide the thrilling, enlightening, hilarious and occasionally touching moments you will find in the Garfield Center’s 2024 edition of Short Attention Span Theatre.

Known also by its participants as SAST, Short Attention Span Theatre is the Garfield Center’s annual short play program. It had its earliest roots in 2005, when it was called 8×10 – The 10-Minute Play Project. The name was changed to Short Attention Span Theatre in 2008. Over the years, iit has seen both the premiere of many original plays by local playwrights as well as featured the performances of hundreds of local actors. The Garfield Center’s SAST has remained a successful, yearly program that has grown every year in attendance and popularity.

Of the 8 scripts for presentation this year, 6 of them are by local playwright participants in Live Playwrights’ Society, an Eastern Shore writer’s forum the Garfield Center helped to establish in 2009. This is the most LPS scripts ever produced in the same year at SAST.

LPS Member and Annapolis playwright R.A. Pauli’s script, “The Very Angry Cow,” features a talking cow on strike, a farmer’s wife with a secret and a mediating farmer who just needs the herd to go back to work. Michael Moore plays the Cow, Wendy Wiseman plays the Farmer’s Wife and Chris Neiman plays the Farmer. The piece is directed by the GCA’s Executive Director Steven Arnold.

In “Brunhilda Got Stuck in the Tub,” by playwright Brent Lewis, an LPS member from Centreville. A woman can’t extricate herself from the bathtub, even with a growing assortment of well-meaning oddballs there to help. The play features Hester Sachse as Brunhilda, Dylan Lyles as Dickie Bird, Craig Stump as Dr. Ners, Sharon Herz as Mrs. Anita Ners, Patrick Pearce as Professor Ninny. The play is directed by Brianna Johnson.

A well-meaning recipient of a package, meant for someone else, attempts to get it returned, but an extremely inhospitable customer service agent stands in the way. The comedy, “The Wrong Box,” was also written by R.A. Pauli of Annapolis. Featuring Jordan Dixon as the Caller and Joseph Fox as the Customer Service Rep, it is directed by Patrick Pearce.

LPS Playwright Mark Sullivan wrote and directs his script “Tribulations.” Two strangers, a man and woman, find themselves alone in a bar during suspicious circumstances, causing speculation about what happened to everyone else. The performance will feature Allison Jones as Maggie and Dominic Delcoco as Clancy.

“Moon Logic,” by Chicago playwright David Lipschutz, takes place in a choose-your-own-adventure game, where the hero can’t seem to find the right way to get the job done. Directed by Adrienne Wrona, performers include Nic Carter as the Narrator, Dylan Lyles as Sir Llewellyn, and Izzie Squire Southworth as Princess Nightingale.

In “Bone Sandwich,” also by Centreville’s Brent Lewis, two Zombies at a cafe discover turbulence in their relationship. Directed by Michael Moore, the cast features Dominic Delcoco as Spencer, Addyson Crooks as Enid, and Amanda Fry as the Waitress.

In “For The Record,” by F. J. Hartland of Johnstown, PA, a bittersweet and heartfelt reunion, between an estranged father and son, uncovers surprising revelations and exposes the problem with long-held but unspoken assumptions. Directed by Shannon Carter, Patrick Pearce plays Arlo, the father, and Bob Walton plays Spencer, the son.

In “Always A Gentleman,” a man tries to prevent the worst possible ending to a blind date, even as a narrator describes every painful detail. The play by Jon Clark, an LPS member from Centreville, casts Dylan Lyles as David, Kaitlyn Wright as Keri and Sam Holdgreve as the Narrator. It is directed by Nic Carter.

Mark Sullivan is the Producer of SAST, with production organization, design, construction and technical support from Nic Carter, Steven Arnold, Butch Clark and Benji Price. Brianna Johnson is the Production Stage Manager and Production marketing graphics are by Francoise Sullivan.

Short Attention Span Theatre opens June 21 and runs three weekends through July 7, with performances at 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 PM on Sundays. Tickets may be purchased online at www.garfieldcenter.org or via our Box Office hours on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 AM to 3 PM. Ticket buyers may either stop in at the theatre during Box Office hours, or call at 410-810-2060.