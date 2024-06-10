Eastern Shore Photographers Collective Exhibit at Heron Point Art Gallery

Seven talented artists of the Eastern Shore Photographers Collective will have an exhibit at the Heron Point Art Gallery in Chestertown, MD.

The exhibit provides a captivating glimpse into the beauty and charm of the Eastern Shore and will be open to the public July 3rd to August 28th, 2024 from 10 AM to 4 PM daily. These talented artists (Mike Morris, Libby Morris, Kenneth Jones, Tony Burton, Latoya Drummond, Samuel Everett and Seldon Dix) will be honored at a reception on Sunday, July 14th from 2 to 4 PM and speak about their creative process. The photographs will be available for viewing and purchase until August 28, 2024.

These Delmarva artists are dedicated to capturing the unique beauty and essence of Delmarva through their lens. Their collection of work showcases the diverse landscapes, vibrant communities, and rich cultural heritage of the region, applying their individual perspectives and artistic styles. They create a fresh and innovative approach to documenting the natural wonders and human stories of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The artist’s eye guides the Science of Photography, making each photograph a frozen moment in time. Frozen time that speaks to the viewer with unwritten words. This group of friends chase sunrises at 3 AM, stand in the cold to get the shot, plan the time and angle to give the shot the look and add character in hours of post processing.

This Photography Show will take place at Heron Point of Chestertown, an ACTs retirement community affiliate located at 501 East Campus Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620, phone: 410-778-7300.