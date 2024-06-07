Chestertown Flashback: Florence Kemp

This week’s photo is a magnificent portrait of Florence Kemp, taken in 1985 by Tyler Campbell. This print is one of many in our collection of similar portraits made by Campbell in the mid-1980s. They, along with a collection of oral histories, were part of an exhibition a few years later. Anyone who has information or stories about this portrait or any of the others from this collection is invited to share what they know by contacting [email protected]. Image courtesy of Historical Society of Kent County.
The Bordley History Center will be open from 5 pm – 7 pm this evening for First Friday, and Saturday from 10 am – 1 pm. As always, visitors are invited to browse the shop, view the exhibitions, and explore genealogical records on a drop-in basis. Collections staff is available by appointment to assist with research in the library and archives. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org or call (410) 778-3499 for more details.
