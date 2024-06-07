Queen Anne’s County Economic Development Commission Launches Community Survey to Shape Future Economic Strategy

The Queen Anne’s County Economic Development Commission (EDC) is pleased to announce the launch of a comprehensive community survey aimed at gathering valuable feedback from residents and workers in the county. This survey is a critical component of the EDC’s efforts to update its economic development strategic action plan, which will guide the commission’s work over the next five years.

The survey seeks input on the EDC’s services, programs, and priorities that will both support economic growth and enhance the quality of life in Queen Anne’s County. Residents and workers are encouraged to participate, as their insights guide county’s economic development activities for the next 5 years.

Survey Details:

Link to Survey: https://bit.ly/QACETD-2024

https://bit.ly/QACETD-2024 Deadline: 5 p.m., Friday, June 21

5 p.m., Friday, June 21 Estimated Completion Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Confidentiality: All responses are confidential

“Your feedback is essential in helping us understand the community’s needs and priorities,” said Heather Tinelli, Director of QAC Economic & Tourism Development. “By taking just a few minutes to complete the survey, you are contributing to a robust plan that aims to foster a thriving and diverse economy in Queen Anne’s County.”

“We are excited to embark on this project and look forward to collaborating with the community to create a strategic plan that reflects our shared vision for the future,” added Heather Bacher, Chair of the Queen Anne’s County Economic Development Commission. “Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient economy for Queen Anne’s County.”

For any questions regarding the survey, please contact Rebecca Clark at [email protected]

The EDC extends its gratitude to all participants for their invaluable input in this important effort.

About Queen Anne’s County Economic Development Commission: The Queen Anne’s County Economic Development Commission is dedicated to fostering economic growth, enhancing the quality of life, and supporting the business community in Queen Anne’s County through strategic planning, resource development, and collaborative initiatives.