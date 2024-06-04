MENU

June 4, 2024

Armory Saga Not Over: Petition for Review Filed

The decades long saga of the Chestertown Armory is not over.

A Petition for Judicial Review of the Historic District Commission’s May 1, 2024, decision to approve Washington College’s application to demolish part of the Armory was filed on May 31, 2024, in the Circuit Court for Kent County.

Barbara Jorgenson, Steven Mitchel, and Thomas Kocubinski filed the petition in the case of the Armory, 509 Cross Street, Chestertown. The petitioners’ attorneys are G Macy Nelson and Alex Votaw.

The petition may be read on the Chestertown town website, here.

