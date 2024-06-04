MENU

Easton Council Highlights: A Community Response to Gunsallus Proposal to End Funding of Ideological Organizations

Two weeks ago, the Spy took note of Easton Town Council President Frank Gunsallus’s proposal to forbid the use of town funds to support organizations or causes he considered ideological.

Last night, there was a significant follow-up to the Gunsallus proposal and his intentions regarding such a legislative act.  With a packed meeting chamber, the Town Council heard from many residents who took issue with the council president’s comments from the May meeting and his example of the use of town banners displaying the LGBTQ pride flag. Other community members supported the measure. In addition, council members took turns expressing their responses to those who spoke.

Community Voices

Easton Town Councilmembers response

These video segments are 24 minutes and 13 minutes in length

 

