Kent County African American Health Committee Expands Mission, Seeks New Members

The African American Women’s Health Advisory Committee (AAWHAC) has changed its name to the African American Health Advisory Committee (AAHAC). This group was formed in September 2022 as a collaborative effort between University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s Shore Community Outreach Team (SCOT), the hospital’s health educator, and women from the local African American community. Its purpose was to address healthcare inequalities faced by women in Kent County’s African American community.

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown is part of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, which is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

The new name reflects the group’s recent decision to focus on health concerns impacting the entire African American population in Kent County. The AAHAC is seeking to expand its membership and identify new ideas for future programming. “We’d love to have some men, as well as more women, join the group,” said Emily Welsh, MSN, RN, SCOT Nurse Coordinator. “Bringing new experience and perspectives to the committee would definitely support out mission.”

The AAHAC meets monthly to plan and develop meaningful health-related programs. Committee member Faye Little retired from the state of Maryland after working as a certified addition counselor for 23 years. “Being a member of AAWHAC is important to me because it enables me to get information out to African Americans in our community, especially seniors, who may not be aware of health care services and programs available to them,” Little said. “Working with a hospital-based program also allows us to share information with residents about health care providers and resources.”

Past programs organized by the AAHAC and offered as free educational opportunities to all community members include “Mind, Body and Soul: Exploring Mental Health in the African American Community” and “Dementia Caregiving in the African American Community: What You Need to Know.”

The AAHAC meets on the second Wednesday of every month at 11 a.m. in the Cafeteria Meeting Room at UM Shore Medical Center in Chestertown. Committee members include: Community residents Faye Little, Carolyn Brooks, Cynthia Oakley, Reverend Mary Walker, Reverend Sheila Lomax, Terwana Brown and Gaynette Gleaves; SCOT members Emily Welsh and Serenity Kelly; and Sandy Wilson-Hypes, Health Educator for UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

For more information about the AAHAC or becoming a member, contact Serenity Kelly, 410-778-3300, ext. 5647.