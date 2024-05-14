MENU

May 14, 2024

Health

Kent County EMS to Unveil Public Access Defibrillator May 21

Join Kent County EMS as we proudly unveil the installation of a public access Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in anticipation of the 2024 recreation season at the Betterton Bath House. The Kent County Commissioners, in collaboration with the Office of Emergency Services, Department of Parks & Recreation, and Public Works, are dedicated to ensuring AEDs are readily available in public areas.

In addition to the Betterton Bath House, AEDs will be placed at Worton Park and Rock Hall Bulkhead Pool House.

