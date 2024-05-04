Delmarva Review: Unyielding Love by Catherine DeNunzio

Author’s Note: When my parents were dying and thereafter, the poems I read about loss used particular metaphors, and columns about mental health suggested cultivating everyday gratitude, especially during difficult times. I found myself wondering why they left me feeling such a void within. Why did certain words bother me? Why did the notion that everyday gratitude would ground me seem so misplaced? I wrote Unyielding Love in response.

Unyielding Love

Poetry, do not give me words like these:

bittersweet, brambles, barren;

thorns, vines, terrain. Or these:

light, stars, moon;

burgeoning, birth, deliverance;

soothe, navigate, praise.

Nothing that signals that, since you understand,

you have a suggestion, an answer even:

All I need to do is follow, is believe,

is open my eyes, is be astounded

by your life/my life/life,

is accept that your wisdom

can replenish the—

not this word either—vessel

that I am.

Also, not gratitude—as in,

gratitude will anchor you.

I have seen, as if in a mirror on a curve,

that what is coming

is not stoppable.

May, in fact, be a beginning.

Today, I finished with soups and teas,

with clean sheets and towels and antiseptic wipes;

with nighttime waking and dosage schedules,

with ice packs and heating pads,

with reverent awe.

What I have witnessed is what anchors me.

Her last breaths. His open eyes, not reflecting.

And what filled me with the peace

I think you mean when you say, gratitude,

was caring for them, was believing

that unyielding love was power.

It is a cloud with nothing left

below to water or shield.

♦

Catherine DeNunzio’s poems have appeared in a variety of publications, including The Breath of Parted Lips: Voices from The Robert Frost Place, Connecticut River Review, Italian Americana, Marin Poetry Center Anthology, Scapegoat Review, and Waking Up to the Earth: Connecticut Poets in a Time of Global Climate Crisis. Her chapbook, Enough Like Bone to Build On (Antrim House), was released in 2022. Website: www.instagram.com/catherinedenunziopoetry

