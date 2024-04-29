What’s All The Buzz About Bees?

Pollinators like bees are an essential part of the food web but they are in sharp decline as urbanization and the widespread use of pesticides continues to wipe out their habitat. You can help the environment and keep the world fed by learning to start your apiary, or beehive, with Chesapeake Forum’s Beekeeping Fundamentals and Apiary Tour starting Wednesday, May 15th.

In the first session, instructor Jim Scoggins takes students through the ins and outs of starting and managing a hive. Learn about hive design, protective clothing, harvesting and essential tools. In the second session, students will visit a working apiary just outside of St. Michaels to gain practical experience with the concepts explained in the classroom.

Beekeeping Fundamentals and Apiary Tour is two sessions, Wednesday May 15th and 22nd from 1 – 2:30 PM. HYBRID classroom (in person at the Easton Family YMCA, ZOOM or recording) on the 15th and in person FIELD TRIP on the 22nd. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org

Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities to residents of the Eastern Shore. Chesapeake Forum is a part of the YMCA of the Chesapeake.